Swing tackle Conor McDermott reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 9 start

Conor McDermott reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as a standard elevation against the Washington Commanders.

The 20-17 loss at Gillette Stadium marked the second call-up of the regular season for the veteran offensive tackle.

McDermott, 31, previously reverted last week after not seeing the field versus the Miami Dolphins. But on Sunday, the UCLA product started at left tackle in the absence of the questionable and inactive Trent Brown. He stayed in for all 64 snaps as the blindside protector while being charted by Pro Football Focus for conceding a pair of quarterback hurries.

Returning to Foxborough midway through October, McDermott had reached an injury settlement after being placed injured reserve at the 53-man roster deadline in August.

Originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound bookend was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills at the end of his rookie preseason. He circled back to the organization last November off the practice squad of the New York Jets. Finishing 2022 with six consecutive starts and zero sacks allowed at right tackle, McDermott signed a contract extension in February.

Across 50 appearances in his AFC East career, including 13 starts and a touchdown catch as an eligible tight end, McDermott has played 1,046 snaps on offense and 175 snaps on special teams.

The 2-7 Patriots face the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts next Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff at at Deutsche Bank Park is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.