Another week, another loss, another reminder that this has been a fairly lousy season all around. The NFL has two or three good teams, a whole mess of very mediocre ones, and then the New England Patriots and a few others all the way down at the bottom.

I’m always going to cheer for wins. I just don’t think I have it in me to root for the tank. No judgment if you’re not in the same boat as me there, I get it, but I still want to see this team win.

The plus side of all these losses is that these Coping With Loss articles more or less write themselves now.

1. Numb: These losses are all just lumped together into the failed season that is 2023 and none of them really register anymore. We used to need these Coping With Loss articles, as the Patriots rarely dropped a game and after every single one the media narrative was that the team was done and the dynasty was over. Now, though, we’re all just immune to the sting of losses and move on right away.

Maybe it’s time to retire this series for the season, because we don’t really need it this year, and at this point wins are almost worse than losses. Because each win hurts the Patriots’...

2. Draft pick: No movement this week, as the usual sucky teams did their thing and sucked. The Patriots still hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And did you know that there’s a name for the fear of long words? It’s called Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia, all but guaranteeing that the people who suffer from it will never, ever learn what they have.

3. Douglas, Barmore and Strange: Cole Strange had one of his best games as a pro on Sunday, and Demario Douglas remains the lone consistent bright spot on offense. With so much bad play surrounding this team, I always want to make sure to call out the guys who put forth the best efforts over the last week. Christian Barmore seems to show up on this list each and every week, which means at least someone is playing football out there.

4. More than halfway through: We’re over the hump. Nine games down, only eight to go, then the 2023 season will come to a close. I still think that having football on will always be better than not having football on, even when my team is terrible... but this team is just so boring to watch and predictably awful that I kind of feel like I’m just going through the motions at this point.

I’m still going to watch every snap and am going down with the ship for sure, but I’m kind of nodding off while I’m doing it. At least we’re closer to the end than the beginning now.

5. Morning game, then a bye. By lunchtime this Sunday, the Patriots game will be over and we can all enjoy the rest of the day. If I had my way, I’d get the loss over first thing in the morning every week so I can move on and get back to my life.

Even better, Week 11 is New England’s bye week! We all get a week off from watching dumb penalties and game-ending turnovers and shotgun inside runs for no gain on 2nd-and-20. In years past, I was excited for the bye because the team needed to rest up for a strong playoff push. This year, I’m just excited by the knowledge that it’s physically impossible for the Patriots to lose a game on a horrible turnover while they’re all home on the couch.