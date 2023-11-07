With All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones out for the season, the New England Patriots have turned to rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas to fulfill his role.

It’s nothing new for Douglas, who returned 56 punts during his collegiate career at Liberty. But while his ability to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands has led to some big returns, his aggressiveness has hurt him at times as he adjusts to life in the NFL.

That was apparent on Sunday during a fourth quarter punt. After Douglas fielded the ball at his own seven yard line, he was brought down for a two-yard loss as he tried to outrun the Washington Commanders’ punt team horizontally. It’s a play he may have been able to make at Liberty, but not in the pros.

“I just need to move forward, get the five yards,” Douglas said post game. “I was just trying to make a big play. Every play can’t be a big play.”

It’s not the first time that has hurt Douglas this season, as a similar play unfolded in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Douglas again ran east-west after fielding a punt which resulted in another two-yard loss.

So when Douglas returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday as a repeat offender, he knew his focus for the day.

“I really need to harp on my punt returning for sure,” he told reporters on Monday. “I feel like that’s what I need to work on, just getting vertical, things like that. Get what I can get. [Can’t] get nothing, get down.”

Much of that process has included working with kick returners coach Troy Brown. Beyond teaching the rookie how to read balls in the air during the offseason, Brown has helped Douglas find his confidence as a returner.

“Coach Troy, he helped me build my confidence back there. Get more confident catching the ball back there,” Douglas explained. “I had some players also help me out. That’s why I say I got a good support with my teammates trusting me back there. I can say that trust helps me and get helps build my confidence.”

Douglas’ aggressiveness with the ball in his hands may stem from trying to give a struggling offense a spark. But, the negative gains have hurt as every yard is crucial with this offense.

Going forward, Douglas will focus on moving forward with the football as he knows the impact one return can make.

“Special teams is a play that can help win the game,” he said. “I say in college, my coach used to say all the time, ‘special teams win games.’”