New England Patriots links 11/07/23 - No offense, Week 9 was Pats’ 4th one-score loss this season

Listening to “Locked On Patriots” podcast this morning, I heard Murph point out that Sunday was the Patriots fourth one-score loss this season. My math figures this team was a ‘Jakobi Meyers for JuJu Smith Schuster’ swap away from being 6-3 instead of 2-7. Still doesn’t add up to more than going one-and-done in the playoffs but it would mean they at least beat the teams they should have beaten and given fans something to feel good about.
A 6-3 record probably wouldn’t do much to stem the hair-on-fire Pats fan going off on social media about the team being average -instead of what they are now. Lousy.
But the idea that the Patriots are one receiver away from contention is both haunting and revealing. The Patriots lived for years giving Tom Brady a solid third-down back and a reliable slot receiver to move the chains when they absolutely had to be moved. Mac Jones hasn’t been given the same tools. Jones had developed a nice connection with Jakobi Meyers but for whatever reason, the Pats let him walk and gambled on JuJu Smith Schuster for pretty much the same money. They lost big time. Whoever recommended the move to Bill Belichick needs to be held to account. And yes, I know Belichick himself is ultimately responsible, but he’s also getting input from somewhere. That voice isn’t helping.
By the way, have those folks who are clamoring for Mike Vrabel to take over at head coach taken a peek at his six-year record in Tennessee? I love Vrabel but frankly I’d rather not bring that record to New England. Change for the sake of change isn’t improvement. But maybe we can agree it is time to review the rest of the position coaches here. Particularly it may be time to bid farewell to special teams coach Cam Achord. The mistakes made on Sunday were killers on a team that doesn’t take much to sink it.
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: What went wrong for the Patriots offense and defense in Sunday’s loss.
- Mike Dussault reports the Pats are looking ahead to Germany for a badly-needed win and the bye on the other side.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Where do the Pats stand at QB nine games into the season?
- Press Conferences: Demario Douglas - Rhamondre Stevenson - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Lack of receiver depth could be breaking point for the offense.
- Phil Perry explains how dysfunctional the Patriots have become in offensive efficiency and playmaking ability. The team needs playmakers it can rely upon to sustain drives and create explosive plays.
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover Patriots thoughts: Tyquan Thornton went from healthy scratch last week to in-game scratch this week. One catch. Seven yards. He’s now up to ... 15 yards on the season.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his knee-jerk reactions to Week 9: Another aspect of caring about a 2-7 team is that you finally get a taste for how the other half has been living all these years.
- Chad Finn says it’s disheartening to see how mindless the Patriots have become, even when we know their talent level means more losses than wins.
- John Rooke’s Nitpicks & Nitwits: Same song playing out in Foxboro.
- Karen Guregian issues her Week 9 Patriots Report Card: Losing to a tanking team latest eye sore.
- Phil Perry grades the Week 9 Report Card: Miscues abound for Pats receivers, DBs.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 9 Report Card: Rock bottom or continuing to dig?
- Mark Daniels points out some questionable calls by the officials that hurt the Patriots on Sunday. A flop, a timely ‘injury’ and a neutral zone infraction call that wasn’t all helped the Commanders’ performance.
- Matt Dolloff finds the official explanation of that ‘roughing the passer’ call on Mac Jones hilarious.
- Zack Cox notes New England worked out two D-tackles, including Carl Davis.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Moving on from Belichick isn’t the answer, but change is absolutely needed.
- Tim Crowley highlights WEEI guest Mac Jones discussing the image of the team after falling to 2-7 in Week 9.
- Zack Cox mentions the Chargers GM apologized to the team for signing J.C. Jackson in the first place.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph dissect what went wrong in the loss, the few silver linings, effort & engagement, and more. ‘This was the 4th one-score loss of the season.’ (39 min.)
- Pats Propaganda podcast: Clazzy Clare and Chudders discuss the Week 9 loss, the possible future of the Patriots and much more! (47 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Bill Belichick made this messy Patriots season, and despite current outcry, he should be forced to see it out.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick doesn’t explain why Jack Jones, J.C. Jackson began the game on the bench. Jeff Howe (The Athletic) reported that Jones and Jackson were benched for performance reasons, not disciplinary reasons.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Week 9: The Philadelphia Eagles are in control of the NFC; Plus: C.J. Stroud’s historic day, the Ravens’ defensive masterpiece, Joshua Dobbs’s epic win, midseason awards, and more.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned in NFL Week 9: Not your average QB matchups. Not a single mention of either the Patriots or Commanders. /I mean, what’s there to say?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) 23 questions about the 2023 NFL season, asked and answered.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10’s must-see game.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Mock draft 2024: Caleb Williams still ahead of Drake Maye for No. 1.
- Jay Busbee (Yahoo! Sports) With Josh McDaniels gone, all eyes — and pressure — now fall to Raiders owner Mark Davis.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Katelyn Newberg (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jon Gruden, NFL lawsuit’s oral arguments rescheduled for early 2024.
- Charles Curtis (For The Win) Reminder: The Raiders must pay Josh McDaniels and Jon Gruden not to coach them.
