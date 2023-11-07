New England Patriots links 11/07/23 - No offense, Week 9 was Pats’ 4th one-score loss this season

Listening to “Locked On Patriots” podcast this morning, I heard Murph point out that Sunday was the Patriots fourth one-score loss this season. My math figures this team was a ‘Jakobi Meyers for JuJu Smith Schuster’ swap away from being 6-3 instead of 2-7. Still doesn’t add up to more than going one-and-done in the playoffs but it would mean they at least beat the teams they should have beaten and given fans something to feel good about.

A 6-3 record probably wouldn’t do much to stem the hair-on-fire Pats fan going off on social media about the team being average -instead of what they are now. Lousy.

But the idea that the Patriots are one receiver away from contention is both haunting and revealing. The Patriots lived for years giving Tom Brady a solid third-down back and a reliable slot receiver to move the chains when they absolutely had to be moved. Mac Jones hasn’t been given the same tools. Jones had developed a nice connection with Jakobi Meyers but for whatever reason, the Pats let him walk and gambled on JuJu Smith Schuster for pretty much the same money. They lost big time. Whoever recommended the move to Bill Belichick needs to be held to account. And yes, I know Belichick himself is ultimately responsible, but he’s also getting input from somewhere. That voice isn’t helping.

By the way, have those folks who are clamoring for Mike Vrabel to take over at head coach taken a peek at his six-year record in Tennessee? I love Vrabel but frankly I’d rather not bring that record to New England. Change for the sake of change isn’t improvement. But maybe we can agree it is time to review the rest of the position coaches here. Particularly it may be time to bid farewell to special teams coach Cam Achord. The mistakes made on Sunday were killers on a team that doesn’t take much to sink it.

