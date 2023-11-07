For the first time since Bill Belichick’s debut season as New England Patriots head coach, his team has dropped five games below .500. Now at 2-7 following a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 9, they continue to look like one of the worst teams in football.

As a result, they remain very much alive in the dubious race for the top positions in the 2024 NFL Draft. But even though they currently own the third-worst record in the league — and the worst in their conference — the Patriots’ draft position actually did not improve following their 20-17 defeat against Washington.

As a look at the table of current non-playoff teams shows, New England still remains on course for the fifth overall pick:

NFL Draft order: Week 10 Pick Team Record Win % SOS Pick Team Record Win % SOS 1 Arizona Cardinals 1-8 0.111 0.535 2 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) 1-7 0.125 0.507 3 Chicago Bears 2-7 0.222 0.479 4 New York Giants 2-7 0.222 0.524 5 New England Patriots 2-7 0.222 0.551 6 Los Angeles Rams 3-6 0.333 0.521 7 Green Bay Packers 3-5 0.375 0.459 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-5 0.375 0.490 9 Denver Broncos 3-5 0.375 0.521 10 Tennessee Titans 3-5 0.375 0.549 11 Atlanta Falcons 4-5 0.444 0.420 12 Washington Commanders 4-5 0.444 0.476 13 Indianapolis Colts 4-5 0.444 0.493 14 Las Vegas Raiders 4-5 0.444 0.497 15 Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) 4-4 0.500 0.486 16 New York Jets 4-4 0.500 0.514 17 Los Angeles Chargers 4-4 0.500 0.521 18 Buffalo Bills 5-4 0.556 0.517

The strength of schedule tiebreaker is why the Patriots have yet to leapfrog the Chicago Bears and New York Giants in the standings. While all three clubs are 2-7 nine weeks into the season, New England’s opponents have a combined winning percentage of .551 compared to .479 for the Bears and .524 for the Giants.

The Patriots’ strength of schedule actually remains the highest among all current non-playoff teams, and second in the NFL behind only the Cincinnati Bengals’ .569. While those tiebreakers, just like the rest of the table, remain fluid, New England is likely to continue losing out on draft position due to the superior difficulty of its schedule.

If the Patriots therefore want to keep climbing up the draft order their best chance is to keep losing, particularly versus teams also competing for draft position before anything else. The Week 12 game against the Giants and a Week 16 contest in Denver look like crucial matchups in that regard.

Of course, the Patriots will not suddenly start losing on purpose — the goal remains to win even in what is increasingly looking like a lost season. Given how the team performed so far, however, that losing might very well happen organically.