The New England Patriots suffered another disappointing defeat in Week 9, losing 20-17 to the Washington Commanders at home. There are few positives to take away from the contest, but among them is the team’s injury situation: after suffering multiple ailments the last few games, the Patriots seemed to escape without any major issues in that regard.

Let’s assess the damage after re-watching the game to find out what it might mean for the Patriots moving forward.

Injury analysis

WR Tyquan Thornton: The second-year wideout was prominently featured early on in the game, but he did not see the field after an incomplete third down target with 11:28 left in the second quarter. Was the foot injury he suffered during Friday’s practice the reason for his sudden absence? According to both Thornton and head coach Bill Belichick, it was not.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Stevenson was slow to get up after a short run in the early third quarter, and briefly exited the game. No injury was announced by the club, and he did eventually return later on the very same series without any visible limitations.

ST Matthew Slater: The team captain appeared to get his wind knocked out of him while gunning on a punt return in the late fourth quarter, but he was back on the field for the next special teams play shortly thereafter. Washington’s Christian Holmes was actually flagged for holding Slater on the play in question.

What this means for the Patriots

The Patriots are already down several starters on both sides of the all, but it looks like they will leave Week 9 without any new concerns from a health perspective. Tyquan Thornton, Rhamondre Stevenson and Matthew Slater did all look just fine, and should be available with no limitation moving forward.

Of course, the first injury report of the week will paint a more accurate picture of where the team currently stands in regards to its injuries. The first of those will be released following Wednesday’s practice; the team will then fly to Germany to take on the Indianapolis Colts following Thursday’s session.

While some players such as left tackle Trent Brown (knee, ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) remain question marks for that trip, no new ones were added against Washington. In a season were positives are few and far between, that can be considered a victory.

The Patriots’ game against the Colts in Frankfurt this Sunday will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET.