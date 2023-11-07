Nine weeks into the season, the New England Patriots have yet to figure out how to play consistent football in all three phases of the game.

Sunday’s 20-17 loss against the Washington Commanders was more of the same in that regard. While the Patriots did have their positive moments on defense, special teams and, yes, even on offense, they eventually were not able to string enough of them together to put themselves in a position to win.

New England did come close — had the final offensive play not glanced off JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands for an interception they would have at least been in game-tying field goal range — but it was once again apparent that the team’s margin for error is excruciatingly small. Talent has something to do with that, as has execution and coaching. A perfect storm of suckery, and the Patriots are caught right in it.

But, see for yourself. Welcome to this week’s film review.

Offense

In a way, the Patriots’ loss to the Commanders was the quintessential 2023 Mac Jones performance. The former first-round draft pick now in his third year as the team’s starting quarterback, finished the game going 24-for-44 for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

That pick on the aforementioned throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster was hardly his fault. Jones put the ball in the wide receiver’s hands and while the catch itself was not an easy one to make with a defensive back right in the area as well, it was one he is being paid to haul in. He simply couldn’t, and instead of facing a 1st-and-10 at around the Washington 33-yard line with roughly 20 seconds left (the Patriots would have had to spike) the game was over.

But while the blame for that turnover does not reside with the quarterback, Jones did have his share of questionable plays against Washington again. Decision making — both in terms of where to put the football and how to do it — was once again an issue, with a back-foot floater to Rhamondre Stevenson, a misplaced back-shoulder attempt to Jalen Reagor, and a scramble instead of a hole shot to Mike Gesicki as three examples.

Jones doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but he has repeatedly shown that he can make the throws necessary to all levels of the field to lead an NFL offense. For whatever reason, however, his decision making and technique tend to break down at times leading to plays like those mentioned above.

But while Jones did have some throws he and the team would like to have back, the lack of receiving talent around him was a major issue against Washington. In that sense, the game-sealing interception on a drop by Smith-Schuster was emblematic for the Patriots’ passing offense on Sunday.

With Kendrick Bourne (ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion) both out, New England relied on him, fellow wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor, and tight end Mike Gesicki to complement regular starters Hunter Henry and Demario Douglas. Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 51 yards, mostly as a replacement for Thornton as the Z-receiver in the second half, while the other three combined for two receptions for 18 yards.

The following collection of plays, all targeting Washington rookie Emmanuel Forbes, is almost a worst-of when it comes to New England’s receiving issues:

When I asked Mac Jones about this play, he mentioned the #Patriots plan was to throw at Emmanuel Forbes (and admitted he should've thrown a deeper ball)



The rookie allowed 2 catches on 7 targets (including a screen), and Mac credited him with a good game, but there were some… https://t.co/nauEdu6WNr pic.twitter.com/N7uVLDGvk9 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 6, 2023

The plan of challenging Forbes early and often was not a bad one; the first-round draft pick has had his issues throughout the season and was a player New England could have put in difficult spots both in the passing and the running game. However, the players lining up opposite him simply were not up to the task.

Take Tyquan Thornton, who was the first man up to replace Kendrick Bourne as New England’s Z-receiver. The sophomore wideout, who was drafted 50th overall last spring, hauled in only one of four targets on the day — a short throw between Washington’s coverage zones (a play where Hunter Henry might have been a better target) — and did not see the field from the early second quarter on.

Thornton’s lack of experience after missing time due to injury both during the spring and in training camp and the early regular season was apparent. His routes lacked precision, oftentimes using extra steps to make his cuts, and he was not active enough with his hands to free himself from man coverage. All three of the incomplete passes coming his way appeared to have some issues in that regard, even though Bill O’Brien noted on Tuesday that the route on an unsuccessful 4th-and-3 was actually OK.

After Thornton was benched, Smith-Schuster took over and brought some superior production at the Z-receiver spot. That being said, two of his receptions came on screen plays with a third the result of an apparent miscommunication on Washington’s part — one of multiple breakdowns involving linebacker Jamin Davis.

The #Patriots completions of 15+ yards came on two coverage breakdowns vs crossers and a 1-on-1 win from Rhamondre Stevenson vs Jamin Davis



Davis might've been responsible for all three plays pic.twitter.com/Ik22daYMLt — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 6, 2023

As for Jalen Reagor, he served as the top perimeter target with Parker out. His lone 11-yard grab came on a slant against off-man coverage — a play he also caught an 11-yarder on versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 — while his other five targets all fell incomplete. The back-shoulder attempt mentioned above was one of those, with the quarterback later admitting he should have led his receiver more up the field.

The other incompletions coming his way, meanwhile, were all the result of a lack of execution and/or experience in the system. Reagor dropped a well-placed deep bomb after he was able to get a step on Forbes; he was unable to fight through the rookie defender’s arms on an unsuccessful third down; and he decided to attack closer to the middle of the field rather than the sideline on a slant-go concept.

As for Mike Gesicki, he was a non-factor in the passing game. His lone target was a good example of how out of sync New England’s passing game is at the moment, though:

Of course, any offense would struggle without its two top wide receivers and starting left tackle. However, the fact a recent second-round draft pick and New England’s biggest free agency signing on that side of the all — who directly took the spot of the team’s former WR1s — had such a small impact is an indictment on roster construction.

New England’s offensive issues on Sunday did not end with the passing game. The ground attack also was largely ineffective outside of a 64-yard Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run. While that play was well-executed — with blocks by center David Andrews, right guard Sidy Sow and wide receiver Jalen Reagor all helping spring the running back open — the Patriots averaged only 2.6 yards per carry on all other runs.

As usual, New England used a mix of power and zone blocking versus Washington. The first four inside zone runs came from 3x1 looks with Demario Douglas in jet motion and a wing tight end sift-blocking behind him. These wrinkles plus split-flow action were meant to create easier second-level blocks, but issues up front — primarily at the guard position against stalwart defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — oftentimes broke the plays down before they had time to develop.

Defense

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Patriots defense was among the best in football when it came to limiting big plays. During that span it gave up an average of only 4.1 big plays (i.e. runs of 10+ yards and passes of 20+ yards) per game, tied for third in the NFL.

The last two weeks, meanwhile, were a different story entirely. New England gave up seven such big plays versus the Miami Dolphins and seven more to Washington: the Sam Howell-led Commanders had five pass plays of 20 yards or more, plus a pair of runs gaining more than 10.

Pinpointing one exact reason behind that is hard to do — there were breakdowns across the board between the pass rush not getting home fast enough, to miscommunication in the secondary, to defensive backs simply losing their one-on-one matchups. The entire operation, at times, looked disjointed. Add it all up and you get a 432-yard outing even with the Commanders turning the football over two times.

The #Patriots dared Sam Howell to deliver under pressure/vs blitz, and he came through with some big-time throws



Coverage could've been better at times, but as JC Jackson told me last week, the other guys get paid too pic.twitter.com/ffAReKO9Sl — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 6, 2023

The Patriots entered the game trying to make life hard on quarterback Sam Howell. The plan was a sound one given that the second-year man had started just nine games up until his trip to Foxborough; disrupt his timing and rhythm, and challenge his decision making, and you might make Washington’s passing offense a lot less potent than it actually turned out to be.

In order to achieve that goal, New England relied heavily on the blitz: the Patriots sent extra pass rushers on 21 of 52 dropbacks for a blitz rate of 40.4 percent. That number was actually not a change of course for the team, which has used five or more rushers extensively much of the year.

The problem was that Howell was able successfully beat New England’s blitz packages. He was sacked twice, but also completed 14 of 19 throws (73.7%) for 145 yards and his lone touchdown of the day.

The Patriots dared Howell to beat them with quick processing and good decisions, and he did just that for most of the day. He finished 29-of-45 for 325 yards with one TD and interception each, and also was able to convert a 3rd-and-23 thanks to a 24-yard scramble — a play that was a microcosm of New England’s struggles.

Wise took responsibility for Sam Howell's long scramble conversion, but Barmore crashing inside makes me think Bentley was also supposed to twist before getting pancaked



Either way, can't have this end result pic.twitter.com/EmqERGuVNz — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 7, 2023

The Patriots failed to keep Howell contained in the pocket before allowing him to break a pair of tackle attempts by Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips en route to moving the sticks. In a season filled with frustrating plays all over the board, this one might just rank near the top (even though that particular drive eventually ended with a Kyle Dugger interception).

New England is counting on its defense to play better and more fundamentally sound than that, and it had done that earlier in the year. Against Miami and Washington in back-to-back weeks, however, the unit gave up too many critical plays such as this. Allowing the opponent to go 9-for-17 on third down only exacerbates the problem that is too much time spent on the field.

When all was said and done, New England’s defense was on the field for over 37 minutes. The offense for less than 23.

Part of that also was an inability to stop the run even outside that one Howell scramble. Not counting one kneel-down Washington gained 4.5 yards per carry; its running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson averaged 4.0 yards.

Amid all the problems, though, there also were some positive performance — something to build on and be encouraged by. Topping that list might be Christian Barmore.

Christian Barmore was putting linemen on skates and splitting doubles at will vs the Commanders



Making a case to be the #Patriots top extension candidate on a weekly basis pic.twitter.com/i3pHt7s5Ig — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 7, 2023

The third-year man continued his streak as the Patriots’ most disruptive defender on Sunday, registering a team-high seven quarterback pressures and making life hard on the offense even when double-teamed. Barmore has become a true force along New England’s defensive line, and a player worth taking a close look at as an extension candidate.

Linebacker Mack Wilson does not fall in that same category, but the too is deserving of a shoutout. Once again playing an edge/off-ball hybrid role reminiscent of former Patriots linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, he had three pressures on the day — including on Kyle Dugger’s interception.

Pressure from Mack Wilson contributed to two Sam Howell incompletions and Kyle Dugger's end-zone INT



Really like him as a Hightower/KVN-style blitzer from odd fronts pic.twitter.com/vRMHzxy4VV — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 7, 2023

Ultimately, though, the Patriots defense did give up too many chunk plays and third down conversions. Yes, it surrendered only 20 points, but given the team’s continued inability to play competent offensive football even that is too much.

Special teams

New England’s special teams operation has had better days. There was some good, though: the rookies did their job — Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer both looked good when called upon — as did human tackling machine Brenden Schooler...

Brenden Schooler leads the NFL with 9 special teams tackles, including two vs the Commanders pic.twitter.com/H6Hkuz46qo — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 7, 2023

...when he was not being flagged. Unfortunately, that happened twice in the fourth quarter; he was penalized once for touching the opponent’s face mask, and once for a debatable holding call when he tried to apply “slingshot” technique while trying to get into open space.

Those two penalties were not the only problem. Mack Wilson also was flagged for lining up offsides in the late fourth quarter, resulting in a fresh set of downs for Washington. But even if that call had not happened (it too easily could have gone unflagged on a day when the officials generally tended to let the players play), a holding call against Ty Montgomery would have wiped out a 19-yard runback by Demario Douglas.

Outside of that one return that didn’t count, Douglas had a forgettable day as a returner: his first return lost 2 yards, his second gained just 3. For comparison, the Commanders averaged 6.4 yards per punt return; they also had a 37-yard kickoff return to start the game.

In a vacuum the Patriots’ special teams mistakes might not have mattered. Given how the defense and offense performed, however, they too contributed to the club’s demise.