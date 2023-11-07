Patriots reportedly re-sign wide receiver T.J. Luther to fill out practice squad

The New England Patriots have filled the open spot on their practice squad by bringing a familiar face back into the fold. Wide receiver T.J. Luther, who already was part of the team’s developmental roster earlier this season, was re-signed.

Aaron Wilson of KPCR 2 Houston was first to report the move.

Luther, 23, split his six-year college career between Wofford and Gardner-Webb but even after catching 57 passes for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season did not enter the draft with much fanfare. He was neither invited to the NFL Scouting Combine nor any of the marquee all-star events.

He did get a close look from multiple teams, though. One of those were the Patriots, who brought him in on a Top-30 visit in early April.

Luther did still go undrafted, however, and ended up signing a free agent contract with the New York Jets. He spent all of training camp and preseason in New York, playing a combined 76 offensive and special teams snaps over three exhibition contests without registering any statistics.

He was let go as part of the Jets’ roster cuts in late August and shortly thereafter joined the Patriots’ practice squad the first time. Luther was let go in mid-October after not receiving any game action, but has now returned to the fold.

With the 6-foot-1, 189-pound wideout now back, the Patriots’ wide receiver room stands at seven players deep. Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte are all on the active roster, with Luther now the lone wideout on the 16-man practice squad.

The Patriots will travel to Germany on Thursday to take on the Indianapolis Colts later this week. Kickoff in Frankfurt is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.