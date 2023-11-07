With injuries taking a toll at the New England Patriots wide receiver position, Week 9 was a prime opportunity for some of their younger players to step up. That included 2022 second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton.

Unfortunately for Thornton, his audition did not last long.

After just 12 offensive snaps, the speedster was sent to the bench in the Patriots defeat to the Washington Commanders. Thornton had entered the game with a foot injury, but head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning the receiver was available to return to the game.

During his three series of offensive work, Thornton recorded just one catch on four targets. Quarterback Mac Jones did misfire to an open Thornton on a first drive 4th-and-3, but when the quarterback looked his way the following two third downs Thornton did not help his cause.

On New England’s second offensive possession, Thornton took all too long at the top of his route leading to an incompletion. The following drive, the receiver appeared to drift up field allowing a Commander defensive back enough time and space to break up a pass.

Bill O'Brien said that Tyquan Thornton "ran a good route" on the fourth-down misfire from Mac Jones (first clip), but "didn't win" on a later third-down (both incompletions).



Noted it's not an excuse but "it's hard" as Tyquan "hasn't played a lot of football because of injury." pic.twitter.com/aY0hzEhuLq — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) November 7, 2023

“Look, the 4th-and-3, he was open, he ran a good route at the beginning of the game,” offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said Tuesday. “There was a third down later in the game, where he didn’t win on the route. Look, he hasn’t played a lot of football because of injury, so when you don’t play a lot of football, it’s hard. He’s got to continue to work, and he will.”

Thornton has now spent the start of his two NFL seasons on the injured reserve and was in-and-out of training camp practices this spring and summer prior to landing on the IR.

While staying on the field has been an issue, his production once on has also been alarming. In three games since returning from the injured reserve, Thornton has totaled just three receptions on seven targets for 15 yards. He was then a healthy inactive two weeks ago against Miami.

The Patriots will hope better results will come the more Thornton can stay on the field, but the early returns from the second-rounder have not been promising.

“He’s a great guy, works very, very hard,” O’Brien added. “And he just hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. I’m not making excuses for him, I’m just telling you he hasn’t been out on the field a lot. Shoulder, whatever it is, he’s had a couple of injuries over the course of his young career and he doesn’t have a ton of experience. That comes on the field, then obviously the games. Tyquan works very hard and I think he’ll be able to do that.”