Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Colts ahead of Week 10

Familiar faces will cross paths in Frankfurt, Germany.

Aside from wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne, the active roster of the Indianapolis Colts features four former New England Patriots. But the connections continue on the other side of Sunday’s international game, as well.

Here’s a glance through the names ahead of the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park.

INDIANAPOLIS

Arlington Hambright, guard — After landing with the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft, Hambright appeared in nine games and started one for the organization that selected him. He then headed to Foxborough on futures contract as the calendar turned to 2022. Snaps at left tackle, left guard and right guard followed in preseason action. Waived at the league’s 53-man deadline that August, the 27-year-old by way of Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State and Colorado agreed to join the practice squad in Indianapolis at its formation. Hambright remained there for all of last regular season before earning a promotion to the active roster midway through September. He made his 2023 debut last weekend.

Cameron McGrone, linebacker — The Patriots filled out McGrone’s draft card in the fifth round of the 2021 class at No. 177 overall. And with a redshirt in mind after the Michigan product sustained a second torn ACL during his final fall with the Wolverines. He began and ended his rookie campaign on the non-football injury list despite having his 21-day practice window open. After clearing waivers at the end of the 2022 preseason, McGrone was retained on New England’s practice squad. The 23-year-old linebacker’s stay there came to a close last December as he agreed to join the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. McGrone has since appeared in nine games on special teams, logging one solo tackle through 110 snaps.

Kenny Moore II, cornerback — The Valdosta State alum landed as part of New England’s undrafted class of 2017. A preseason case would be made before Moore was waived and claimed by Indianapolis. The 28-year-old defensive back has remained a Colt dating back to then, signing four-year extension through 2023. His tenure includes 96 games and 82 starts. It also includes 484 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17 interceptions to go with four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three touchdowns. A Pro Bowler and the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021, Moore has since played 99 percent of the defensive downs in consecutive campaigns as a captain. He had two-pick sixes last Sunday, from 49 and 66 yards out, becoming the 27th player in NFL history to do so in a single game.

Ameer Speed, cornerback — The Colts were awarded Speed off waivers from the Patriots in October. The 24-year-old rookie had outlasted the roster cutdown in August after being chosen in the sixth round at No. 214 overall in April. A national champion and graduate transfer from Georgia to Michigan State, Speed appeared in five games while with New England. Through 10 snaps on defense and 73 snaps on special teams, the former Bulldog and Spartan recorded three solo tackles. He has been among the inactives for Indianapolis over the past three weeks.

NEW ENGLAND

Pharaoh Brown, tight end — Signed by Indianapolis in April and released in August after four preseason targets, Brown made his way to New England. And quickly from the practice squad to the active roster as the calendar turned to September. The veteran blocking tight end has appeared in every game since then, starting four and staying in to catch seven passes for 170 yards and his first touchdown since 2020. Longs of 24, 25, 26 and 58 have been among them. Undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, Brown stands 64 games and 40 starts into his NFL career. The 29-year-old has also been a member of the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, with whom he overlapped with past head coach and present offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Lawrence Guy Sr., defensive tackle — The final pick in the 2011 Green Bay Packers draft class got the call at No. 233 overall. Guy spent his rookie year on injured reserve and left the practice squad for the Indianapolis 53-man roster in 2012. The Arizona State product’s first nine NFL games came as a Colt while totaling 21 tackles and one sack. He was then claimed by the Chargers of San Diego and emerged as a versatile piece for Baltimore Ravens’ rotation before heading to the AFC East. Guy went on to earn a Super Bowl LIII ring and a place on the Patriots All-Decade team. He marked New England’s 2021 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award and 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The 33-year-old has started 98 of his 102 appearances with the franchise, tallying 360 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and an interception.