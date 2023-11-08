New England Patriots links 11/8/23 - Red zone stats surprise

It’s not putting one’s head in the sand to both acknowledge that the Patriots have had problems with roster building and team execution the past few years, and to still prefer Bill Belichick remain to lead New England out of the murky times.

The Patriots are rudderless at the moment and fans are looking for something - anything - to pull them out of the post-dynasty funk. Reality check: Winning is hard. This is easily evidenced by just how few multiple Super Bowl winning teams there are - even by top coaches in the NFL. Sustaining a winning, organization that’s always seen as contenders - even in a down period, is no small feat. Belichick doesn’t need any apologists, his record speaks for itself and his accomplishments have been the subject of many interesting books. I recommend “The Blueprint” by Christopher Price on how the early Belichick-era teams were built, for those who don’t know or don’t remember the details. Then we can have a conversation about how that man can’t manage, build or sustain a team.

Top teams have smart coaching, supportive ownership, perceptive scouts, a reliable franchise quarterback and a mix of players that buy into the game plans and support each other.

The Patriots have whiffed on a lot the past few years and will need to keep trying to find the right mix of players and coaching staff to morph into the kind of team that becomes greater than the sum of its parts when it goes on the field. No easy feat for anyone tasked with that job. It’s my contention Belichick is still the team’s best option to take it on.

