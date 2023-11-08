Following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, there were questions about the usage of cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones. Usually regular members of the lineup, the pair saw reduced action in the 20-17 defeat.

For assistant coach Mike Pellegrino, however, the narratives surrounding his position group are out of order. Instead of speculation about Jackson and Jones, he specifically mentioned the team’s surprise addition to the starting lineup — third-year man Shaun Wade — as being deserving of more attention.

“I feel like the narrative’s a little messed up. Like, what did Shaun do to really earn that?” Pellegrino asked. “Everyone’s trying to make it about those two, but it’s really: What did Shaun do to really earn that right?

“Shaun had a great week of practice, and Shaun played really well, and Shaun did his job. I think the narrative should be more pushed toward, ‘What did Shaun do right to earn that opportunity?’ Because Shaun has done a lot of great things here for us in this past year and is a different player than what he has been in the past. So, my hat’s off to Shaun. He did all the right things, and he got what he deserved.”

For Wade, the start on Sunday was just the second of his career after he served as an injury replacement in a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That day, he played 62 defensive snaps (89%). Against Washington, he was on the field for only 13 (17%).

Following their initial inactivity, after all, both Jackson and Jones entered the game. The former took the field after New England’s first two defensive drives to effectively replace Wade on the perimeter, with the latter inserted into the lineup one series later.

Jackson ended the game playing 53 of 78 possible snaps (68%). Jones, who was on-and-off throughout the day and sat out much of the second half, registered 30 (38%).

After the contest, head coach Bill Belichick did not give any insight into the team’s personnel decisions at the position. Pellegrino also steered clear from making any definitive statements about why Jackson and Jones saw smaller roles than usual.

He did, however, affirm his trust in both and the rest of his position group.

“Things happen. I just put the guys out there that I felt like were ready to go in that moment,” the 30-year-old said. “Everybody knows what they need to do to play, so I’ll just kind of leave it at that. I’m not trying to create a narrative — I trust all my guys. They all went in and played, right?

“I’ve said this from Week 1: If they’re at the game, that means they’re ready, they’re prepared and they’re ready to go into the game. I have faith in all my guys to go out there and execute the game plan and do a great job. So, I really just did what I thought was best in that moment.”