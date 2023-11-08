The New England Patriots’ wide receiver group has had its fair share of problems this season. While some of that has to do with injuries, fact is that performances across the board have been lacking.

Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders was just the latest in a string of disappointing showings. For assistant coach Troy Brown, the blame ultimately resides with himself.

“The obvious thing is that nobody wants to be 2-7,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody here, coaches or players, want to be in that situation. So, it is what it is.

“I will say if I’m disappointed in anybody, it would be myself for not having our guys ready to go play at a high level. But we go out there and we compete, we play hard, and we leave a few plays here, a few plays there. If we could just make them, it would be the difference in the game for us.”

Versus Washington, several plays were left on the table. Whether it was Tyquan Thornton running sloppy routes on third down, Jalen Reagor dropping a well-placed deep pass attempt, or JuJu Smith-Schuster allowing a ball to go right through his hands resulting in the game-ending interception, Brown’s position group played a prominent role in New England’s seventh loss of the season.

In total, the four players activated — Thornton, Reagor, Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas — combined to catch just 13 passes on 24 targets for 124 yards and that aforementioned pick. The lack of production was most damaging on critical downs.

Mac Jones attempted seven throws to his wideouts on third and fourth downs, completing three of them. However, only one of those catches — a 6-yarder in Smith-Schuster to convert a 4th-and-4 in the fourth quarter — actually moved the chains.

“We go out there on the field confident that we can get it done, and then we come up short. That’s the NFL,” said Brown. “We have to make the critical play when we need to make them. That’s the difference in most of the games we’ve had this year so far. It’s come down to one-score games, last opportunities, and we’ve got to find a way to get better at closing out football games.”

The Patriots have had a hard time just doing that in the past few years, with quarterback Mac Jones leading only two game-winning drives in his three seasons as New England’s starter. For comparison, his predecessor — Cam Newton — had three of them in 2020 alone.

From a wide receiver perspective, Brown sees the issue coming down to one simple task he and the rest of the coaches ask of their players: get open and catch the ball. Since Brown took over coaching wideouts, however, those two critical areas have not been up to par.

Not all the blame for that falls solely on the 52-year-old — new England has also made some personnel decisions at wide receiver over the last few offseasons that deserve to be questioned. However, Brown did acknowledge that there is room for improvement in the way he prepares the players for the realities of game day.

“Obviously, I’m coaching the receivers, so I will take the blame for that. That’s on me,” he said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting them prepared and playing situational football better.”