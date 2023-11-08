Patriots O-line coach Adrian Klemm to be ‘out for a little while’ due to unspecified health issue

The New England Patriots offense has faced challenges throughout the season. The latest involves a member of its coaching staff: as head coach Bill Belichick announced on Wednesday, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is “going to be out for a little while.”

While Belichick did not specify the reason for Klemm’s absence, he did confirm that it was due to a health-related issue.

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2000, Klemm spent his first five years as a pro in New England and appeared in 26 games as a reserve tackle and guard. He left for the Green Bay Packers in 2005, but after only one season saw his playing career come to an end.

He transitioned into coaching a short time later, and after stints at SMU and UCLA returned to the NFL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Klemm spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before leaving to serve as associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Oregon.

After one year at the job, he returned to where his NFL career began: the Patriots hired Klemm as their new offensive line coach in February. Since then, the 46-year-old has overseen a unit that has had its fair share of issues — from injury to performance. Lately, however, it appeared to be moving in a positive direction.

How Klemm’s absence will impact the group and the coaching staff as a whole remains to be seen. Belichick said on Wednesday that the Patriots are still tying up loose ends, but that assistant O-line coach Billy Yates will be involved in the process.

“We’ll work through it on the offensive staff. Billy, of course, will be part of that,” he said.

Klemm is not the first Patriots coach to deal with a medical issue this year. Safeties coach Brian Belichick suffered what he later called a “pretty serious knee injury” during the offseason and had to spend time away from the club as well.