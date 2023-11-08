Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson not expected to make trip to Germany, per report

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is not expected to join the rest of the New England Patriots on their trip to Germany this week. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the 27-year-old will instead “stay home as part of a mental reset for after the bye.”

The team’s decision to leave him in New England comes three days after Jackson was seemingly benched in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders. While he did end up playing 53 of a possible 78 defensive snaps, he was not on the field for the first two drives of the game — instead losing his starting position to third-year man Shaun Wade.

“Things happen. I just put the guys out there that I felt like were ready to go in that moment,” Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino told reporters on Tuesday. “Everybody knows what they need to do to play, so I’ll just kind of leave it at that. I’m not trying to create a narrative — I trust all my guys. They all went in and played, right?

“I’ve said this from Week 1: If they’re at the game, that means they’re ready, they’re prepared and they’re ready to go into the game. I have faith in all my guys to go out there and execute the game plan and do a great job. So, I really just did what I thought was best in that moment.”

An undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2018, Jackson quickly made a name for himself as a player with a knack for the football. Over the next four seasons, he developed into one of the NFL’s premier ballhawks and became a starting perimeter cornerback in New England.

However, “Mr. INT” decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Chargers during last year’s free agency. Not even two years into his five-year, $82.5 million contract, however, the team decided to part ways with him again — trading him back to New England in October for a swap of 2025 sixth- and seventh-round selections. The Chargers agreed to pay most of Jackson’s salary for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The upcoming international contest against the Indianapolis Colts would have been his sixth game since re-joining the club.

With him now out, the Patriots will have seven cornerbacks available. The aforementioned Shaun Wade is joined on the active roster by Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Jack Jones — who also started the Washington game on the bench — and Alex Austin; Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn round out the depth chart on the practice squad.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Colts in Frankfurt is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.