J.C. Jackson’s return to the New England Patriots after a disappointing stint with the Los Angeles Chargers was originally viewed as a win-win situation. The Patriots would be able to bolster their injury-depleted cornerback depth chart with a proven commodity, while Jackson would return to where he had played the best football of his career.

Only a month after the reunion, however, that initial optimism is gone. Jackson played a reduced role in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, and will reportedly also not join the team on its trip to Germany later this week.

When asked about their teammate and the situation he currently finds himself in on Wednesday, three of the Patriots’ team captains — quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews and tight end Hunter Henry — mostly stayed mum. Andrews, however, did speak about the importance of putting the team first.

“I don’t make those decisions. I don’t really know much about it,” he said. “But I think the biggest thing is being committed to the team, and that’s always something that I’ve tried to preach and live by. The team comes first.

“Sometimes it comes first, and whether it be your family and things like that I try to find that balance. That’s hard. But the team always will come first, and that’s the most important thing in this game. It’s the greatest team game.”

Not only does the team appear to be concerned about Jackson’s attitude as well as his on-field performance, he reportedly also missed curfew the night before the Washington game — something that was also true for fellow cornerback Jack Jones. Unlike Jones, however, he did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to what was announced to be a personal matter.

Nonetheless, Mac Jones spoke highly of the 27-year-old.

“I think we all try to do the right things,” he said. “J.C. has done a lot of good stuff. Obviously, I’ll let him speak about that. But I have a lot of respect for J.C. and what he does.”

For the 2-7 Patriots, the Jackson saga is the latest in a string of negative developments. But while those might have a negative impact on the locker room, Hunter Henry claimed that that would not be the case.

“Locker room’s great,” he said. “I don’t get any bad vibes or anything.”

The Patriots — without Jackson — will fly to Germany on Thursday. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff three days later.