Patriots vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson absent as Demario Douglas joins the limited

The New England Patriots turned the page to the Indianapolis Colts without two.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and cornerback J.C. Jackson did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. The latter is not expected join the team on the trip to Frankfurt, Germany.

Eight members of the active roster were limited, including rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, who has been added due to an ankle ailment.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (personal, ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (personal)

Colts

WR Josh Downs (knee)

TE Drew Ogletree (foot)

LB Zaire Franklin (knee)

CB JuJu Brents (quad)

Brown landed among the inactives prior to kickoff last Sunday against the Washington Commanders after being listed as questionable. New England’s starting left tackle had played every offensive snap the week prior while battling through knee and ankle injuries. He was absent from Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons. The same designation went for Jackson, who reportedly missed curfew on the eve of the 20-17 loss. The October trade acquisition entered the secondary on the third series and finished with 68 percent of the defensive workload. On the other side of the international matchup, the Colts conducted a walkthrough and projected four as non-participants.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Demario Douglas (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

Colts

CB Tony Brown (concussion)

Douglas has started three consecutive games for New England’s wide receiver room. The sixth-round Liberty product caught five passes for 55 yards last weekend at Gillette Stadium while remaining the primary punt returner. Of the rest of the limited, only Parker had been ruled out for the matinee with Washington. The veteran target continues to reside in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Miami Dolphins.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Colts

OT Braden Smith (hip, wrist)

While unlisted, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and outside linebacker Josh Uche graduated to full participation for the Patriots. All three been cleared from the injury report after carrying questionable game statuses last week.