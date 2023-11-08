Patriots vs. Colts: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

After exclusively playing in the United States the last five seasons, the New England Patriots will finally travel abroad again. They will fly to Germany this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt — their first international game since a contest in Mexico City in 2017.

For the Patriots, the game will be a chance to present themselves in front of a new audience, and to maybe get back on track. At 2-7, they are in dire need of some positive momentum heading into their Week 11 bye.

Standing in their way is a 4-5 Colts team that has performed surprisingly well despite losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury in early October.

