Patriots opponent preview: Colts a formidable foe even without their starting QB

The New England Patriots are reeling, but before being able to enjoy what looks like a much-needed bye week they will have to make a trip across the Atlantic: they will fly to Germany to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park.

The Patriots will not be able to get their season back on track in just one game — it takes a lot more than that when you’re 2-7 — but a win would nonetheless allow them to carry some much-needed positive momentum into their week off. Of course, doing that will not be easy for this team.

New England, after all, has not shown that it can be trusted regardless of opponent. And as far as this week’s is concerned, it is a scrappy one: the Colts are only 4-5, but they have shown that they can compete even after losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook currently has them listed as 1.5-point favorites.

With that all said, let’s take a closer look at New England’s Week 10 opponent: its players, key stats, injuries, and more.

Colts key stats

As noted above, the Colts lost five of their first nine game this season, but they have had some very good moments. They beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, hung 38 points on one of the NFL’s best defenses (the Cleveland Browns’), and have registered at least one takeaway every week.

A look at the key stats shows an inconsistent team, but one that can nonetheless has shown it can play successful football:

Record: 4-5 (3rd AFC South)

Offense: 25.8 points/game (7th), 344.1 yards/game (12th), -0.047 EPA/play (22nd)

Defense: 26.9 points/game (t-28th), 360.6 yards/game (26th), -0.031 EPA/play (13th)

Scoring differential: -10 (19th)

Turnover differential: 0 (12th)

On paper, the Colts field a potent offense that ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored. However, the number is a bit misleading: three of Indianapolis’ 26 touchdowns have come via the defense. If you exclude those scores, their average drops to 23.4 points a game — ninth-best mark in the league.

What this, plus the 13th ranked expected points added per play, shows is that the defense as a whole is better than the scoring category might indicate. Indianapolis may be 4-5, but they are a team that cannot be underestimated.

Colts 53-man roster

(Note: Roster up-to-date as of Thursday, 5 a.m. ET; *indicates projected starter)

Quarterback (2): Gardner Minshew II* (10), Sam Ehlinger (4)

Running back (3): Jonathan Taylor* (28), Zack Moss (21), Trey Sermon (27)

Wide receiver (5): Michael Pittman Jr.* (11), Alec Pierce* (14), Josh Downs* (1), Isaiah McKenzie (6 | KR | PR), Juwann Winfree (9)

Tight end (4): Kylen Granson* (83), Drew Ogletree (85), Mo Alie-Co (81), Will Mallory (86)

Offensive tackle (4): Bernhard Raimann* (79 | LT), Braden Smith* (72 | RT), Blake Freeland (73). Arlington Hambright (64)

Interior offensive line (6): Quenton Nelson* (56 | LG), Ryan Kelly* (78 | C), Will Fries* (75 | RG), Wesley French (62), Josh Sills (65), Jack Anderson (67)

Interior defensive line (4): DeForest Buckner* (99), Taven Bryan* (96), Eric Johnson (93), Adetomiwa Adebawore (95)

Defensive edge (6): Samson Ebukam* (52), Kwity Paye* (51), Dayo Odeyingbo (54), Tyquan Lewis (94), Jacob Martin (92), Isaiah Land (55)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6): Shaquille Leonard* (53), Zaire Franklin* (44), Segun Olubi (50), E.J. Speed (45), Grant Stuard (41), Cameron McGrone (59)

Cornerback (6): JuJu Brents* (29), Kenny Moore II* (23), Jaylon Jones* (40), Darrell Baker Jr. (39), Tony Brown (38), Ameer Speed (37)

Safety (4): Julian Blackmon* (32), Rodney Thomas II* (25), Nick Cross (20), Trevor Denbow (43)

Specialists (3): Matt Gay (7 | K), Rigoberto Sanchez (8 | P | H), Luke Rhodes (46 | LS)

The Colts originally started the season with first-round rookie Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback, but the aforementioned shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 will keep him out for the remainder of the season. In his place, veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew is lining up under center and has played some solid if a bit uneven football.

He does have a solid supporting cast around him, though. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. provide some Pro Bowl-caliber talent at their respective positions, with rookie wideout Josh Downs a quality addition in the third round of this year’s draft. Add an offensive line that is particularly stout on the left, and you get a setup that will allow even a backup to play good-enough football.

Defensively, Indianapolis has suffered some injuries as well. Although those are not quite as severely as the Patriots’, they still forced some adjustments. Heading into Week 10, there are questions about talented second-round rookie JuJu Brents, who missed the last two weeks with a quad issue, and starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee).

A look at Indianapolis’ roster also shows that there are quite a few connections to the Patriots — including the team’s interceptions leaders, cornerback Kenny Moore.

Colts reserves

Practice squad (16): DT McTelvin Agim (98), LB Liam Anderson (47), OL Ike Boettger (68), WR Tyrie Cleveland (15), RB Tyler Goodson (31), CB Darren Hall (30), WR K.J. Hamler (13), S Ronnie Harrison (48), S Tyreque Jones (36), OL Lewis Kidd (66), CB Chris Lammons (35), QB Kellen Mond (12), WR D.J. Montgomery (2), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (97), TE Jordan Murray (84), RB Zavier Scott (34)

Injured reserve (10): DE Genard Avery, WR Ashton Dulin, CB Dallis Flowers, RB Evan Hull, DE Titus Leo, OL Danny Pinter, QB Anthony Richardson, S Daniel Scott, OT Jake Witt, TE Jelani Woods

Practice squad injury (1): CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Practice squad exempt (1): S Marcel Dabo

Suspended (1): DT Grover Stewart

The Colts’ reserves are headlined by starting QB Anthony Richardson, but he is not the only player worth pointing out. Cornerback Dallis Flowers, for example, started all four games he appeared in this year; meanwhile, starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Colts coaching staff

Head coach: Shane Steichen

Coordinators: Jim Bob Cooter (OC), Gus Bradley (DC), Brian Mason (STC)

Offensive assistants: Cam Turner (QBs), DeAndre Smith (RBs), Reggie Wayne (WRs), Tom Manning (TEs), Tony Sparano Jr. (OL), Chris Watt (OL assistant), Brain Bratton (WRs/Quality control)

Defensive assistants: Nate Ollie (DL), Matt Raich (DL assistant), Richard Smith (LBs/Run game coordinator), Cato June (LBs assistant), Ron Milus (DBs), Mike Mitchell (DBs assistant), Payton McCollum (Assistant), Brent Jackson (Quality control)

Special teams assistants: Joe Hastings (Assistant)

Head coach Shane Steichen joined the Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and he retained much of the defensive staff under coordinator Gus Bradley. On offense, meanwhile, he brought his own OC — Jim Bob Cooter — and made sweeping changes lower down the ranks as well, with one exception: one-time Patriot Reggie Wayne stayed put as the Colts’ wide receivers coach.