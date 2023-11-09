The New England Patriots arrived early at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and for good reason: they want to get as much work done as possible before boarding a plane and heading across the Atlantic for their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

That trip will start after Thursday’s practice, with the plane set to depart from Providence’s T.F. Green Airport by 6 p.m. ET. A few hours later, on Friday local time, the Patriots will touch down in Frankfurt, Germany.

Just two days later, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, they will take on the Colts. Before taking on that opponent, they will have to fight another: jet lag.

So, how are the Patriots planning to win that battle? For head coach Bill Belichick, it starts with having a proper game plan.

“Just minimize the Friday installation, try to get things in today and tomorrow,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “Friday’s more of a review day. Friday and Saturday are more review days, get adjusted days, and then compete. Most everything will be in by Thursday afternoon.”

Belichick is no stranger to preparing his team for games in Europe. With him as head coach the Patriots already played two international games in London, beating the St. Louis Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 and 2012, respectively. They won those games by a combined score of 80-14.

There are some holdovers from those teams, but only one active player participated in those: Matthew Slater, who arrived in New England in 2008, appeared in both of those contests. Naturally, players are relying on his experience to prepare themselves for the trip and the challenging it brings.

“We have some guys that have done it, so they’ve given us some advice. You lean on guys that have done it before, for sure,” said tight end Hunter Henry. “Our staff has done a great job presenting things, just how to attack it, try to be the best we can come Sunday.”

Fellow team captain David Andrews explained that his travel preparation also includes getting tips from those on the team that have already made such a trip (he himself has only been to Ireland once). He added that his routine will include as much sleep as possible on Thursday night and on the cross-Atlantic flight, which he tries to achieve by not connecting to the in-flight WiFi.

After arriving in Germany, Andrews will try to establish the best possible sleep schedule on Friday and Saturday.

“We obviously talked about things you can do,” he said. “We obviously have practice and stuff Friday, and then not going right to your room and passing out; you try to stay awake and acclimate to that time schedule. Things like that. ...

“There’s some guys that have been on other teams that have played in Europe, but I think Slater’s the only one from the Patriots. I’ve never done it in my career, so that means he’s the only one left that has done it — going to Europe.”

For quarterback Mac Jones, the transition to Central European Time, which is six hours removed from Eastern Standard, already started earlier in the week.

“I have a game plan, and already in effect,” he said. “They’ve talked to us about it a little bit, and all that stuff. At the end of the day, stick to your routine and maybe move it up or move it back depending on how that fits for you. So, I’ve definitely done that.”

Obviously, New England is not alone dealing with this issue: the Colts also have to adapt to the change in time zones.

Like the Patriots they will travel on Thursday night, thus following the same pattern the Kansas City Chiefs used last week. For comparison, their Week 9 opponent in Frankfurt — the Miami Dolphins — traveled on a Monday. The Chiefs ended up winning 21-14.

The two London games, meanwhile, were won by the team traveling earlier. For the Patriots and Colts, that will obviously not be a factor.

“Both teams are dealing with it. It’s not like the Colts are based out of Germany or anything. So there’s not really one big advantage for either team. It’s just part of it,” said David Andrews. “With both teams doing it there’s really no advantage either way. Same week, whoever can make the most of it.”