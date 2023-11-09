The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts are quite familiar with one another. While the days of the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry are long gone, the teams have still gone up against one another in each of the last two seasons — splitting the series 1-1.

Since their most recent meeting last November, however, a lot has changed. Obviously, the Patriots have managed to become even less productive on offense, while the Colts’ quarterback carousel continued to spin (they are now on their fifth different starter since that 26-3 New England win).

As a result, there is no telling what will happen in Frankfurt, Germany, this Sunday. It could be an entertaining battle between two teams facing their fair share of challenges; it could be a major snoozefest.

Regardless of what happens, the following players on the Indianapolis side will likely have a say in how the contest unfolds.

QB Gardner Minshew II: The Colts originally started the season with fourth overall draft pick Anthony Richardson under center. The rookie showed tremendous promise early on, but a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 will keep him out for the remainder of the year. Enter Gardner Minshew.

A former starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he arrived in Indianapolis this offseason after two years in Philadelphia — thus making the same trip as head coach Shane Steichen. Minshew originally started on the bench, but he took over starting duties after Richardson was lost. The team has gone only 2-3 with the 27-year-old under center, but he has played some surprisingly solid if not overly spectacular football.

The #Patriots pass rush has paid for poor discipline the past two weeks, and that'll continue if they don't tighten up vs the Colts



Many of Gardner Minshew's big gains + conversions have come from extending plays and escaping the pocket. Also a threat to keep the ball on RPOs pic.twitter.com/DsSGOAzjmL — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 8, 2023

In total, Minshew has completed 145 of 228 passing attempts (63.3%) for 1,527 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, has been sacked 15 times, and has five fumbles to his name.

RB Jonathan Taylor: Taylor and the Colts were involved in a contract dispute over the summer, and he later went on to start the year on the physically unable to perform list. Since his return in Week 5, however, he has again been the team’s featured back.

As such, Taylor has steadily increased his workload from 15 percent in his debut to 74 last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Along the way, he has looked like his usual self — a player capable of stressing defenses both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield: he has carried the ball 62 times for 254 yards and a touchdown, and caught 15 passes for 131 and another score.

Jonathan Taylor's 2021 game vs the #Patriots was the best RB performance vs NE's defense in three seasons



Taylor's patience and vision helped his linemen win late in the down, and his contact balance created a lot of extra yards pic.twitter.com/2k7d8YACr7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 8, 2023

WR Michael Pittman Jr. and WR Alec Pierce: While Taylor has been productive as a receiver since his return, he is no Michael Pittman Jr. The 26-year-old is the team’s leader in catches (58), yards (593) and touchdowns (3), and with the status of fellow wideout Josh Downs uncertain due to a knee issue might see an even bigger workload on Sunday.

With the Patriots opting not to take J.C. Jackson on their trip, New England might turn to a collective approach against him. Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Shaun Wade might all see action versus Indianapolis’ WR1.

In case the aforementioned Downs is indeed out or limited, the Patriots should expect an increased dose of Alec Pierce. While he does not have the same production as Pittman Jr. or Downs — 17 catches for 243 yards — he can be a challenging player to defend on the perimeter due to his 6-foot-3, 211-pound frame.

LT Bernhard Raimann: The Colts have a three-time first-team All-Pro at left guard (Quenton Nelson), but left tackle Bernhard Raimann might actually be the best player along their offensive line this season. A third-round selection last spring, the Austrian-born Raimann has given up two sacks among his 16 quarterback pressures but he has developed into a stout blindside protector and solid run blocker — quite the jump given that he was seen as a rather raw but athletically gifted athlete coming out of Central Michigan.

The Patriots will again be without star edge rusher Matthew Judon, meaning that whoever they throw at the Raimann-Nelson combo on the Colts’ left will need to bring their A-game.

DT DeForest Buckner: His usual running mate, Grover Stewart, is suspended, but that has not impacted Buckner’s output: the former first-round draft pick who arrived via trade from San Francisco in 2020 is the team’s leader in sacks (5.0) and total quarterback pressures (23), and has also forced a pair of fumbles and notched one recovery — returning the loose football 26 yards for a touchdown.

Patriots guards Cole Strange and Sidy Sow had some ups and downs against Washington’s quality interior linemen last week, and the challenge is not getting any easier this coming Sunday.

ED Samson Ebukam and ED Kwity Paye: The next players in line as far as sacks are concerned are outside linebackers Samson Ebukam (4.0) and Kwity Paye (3.0), who have totaled a combined 37 quarterback pressures this year. While they are moved around at times, Ebukam primarily lines up over the left offensive tackle with Paye on the opposite edge.

That said, Indy's aggressiveness also leads to some impressive disruptions



Lotta tackles where defenders are unblocked or barely touched, and #51 Kwity Paye can set a hard edge pic.twitter.com/ChYFSXqXbu — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 8, 2023

The Patriots, of course, have been facing questions at offensive tackle throughout the year. And while it appears the right side is now in the ever-steady hands of Michael Onwenu, the left is a potential concern as far as the trip to Germany is concerned: Trent Brown already missed last week’s game and also was a no-show at practice on Wednesday. Should he miss the game, the Patriots would likely turn to Conor McDermott again.

If so, he and left guard Cole Strange need to show improved chemistry compared to the game against Washington last Sunday. They had their moments, but also went against opposition that — at least on paper — is less potent than what the Colts have available.

LB Segun Olubi: Under normal circumstances, the former undrafted free agent who is in his second year in the NFL would not see extended action; Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin are the clear top-two at the off-ball linebacker spot for the Colts. However, the latter has missed last week’s game with a knee injury and also did not practice to start the week.

If he is out, Olubi again projects as the next man up. He played all 71 defensive snaps a week ago, allowed one 6-yard reception and picked off one pass. However, he also missed five of nine tackle attempts — which might provide potential opportunities for the Patriots in the running game.

CB Kenny Moore II: A former Patriots UDFA signing that was lost on waivers in 2017, Moore has developed into one of the NFL’s best nickel backs and slot defenders during his time in Indianapolis. The current season is therefore business as usual for him: while he has allowed 35 catches on 46 targets (76.1%) for 292 yards, per Pro Football Focus, he also has not given up a single touchdown while picking off three passes.

Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, both versus Carolina last week. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, of course, has put the ball in harm’s way too often this season — and he needs to be extra careful when throwing toward the opportunistic ex-Patriot.