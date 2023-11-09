New England Patriots links 11/09/23 - Can Demario Douglas be Mac’s go-to guy?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Colts Initial Injury Report.
- International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts - Series history, Scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Mike Dussault’s Frankfurt Primer: Patriots content plans packed week in Germany.
- Mike Dussault tells us ten things to watch as the Patriots meet the Colts in their first ever game in Frankfurt, Germany. 1. Find the clutch.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Hunter Henry - David Andrews - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Playbook 11/8: Positive takeaways at the midseason point, Previewing the Colts in Germany. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed sees the Patriots offense still searching for answers after the summer’s early optimism.
- Karen Guregian points out that since James White retired, the Patriots have gone without a third-down back, a staple of their championship success. Why is that?
- Lauren Campbell highlights former Pats WR Shane Vereen explain how Mac Jones has no ‘go-to guy’ on offense.
- Nick Goss relays Rob Gronkowski identifying the ‘main problem’ with the Patriots amid their awful season: They stay close in games, but this team can’t close and that’s the main problem.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Albert Breer on how Mac Jones has ‘infuriated’ the Patriots this season. “They’ve been sold the smart, efficient, game-managing quarterback and they’re not getting it.”
- Mike Reiss reports that a source confirmed CB J.C. Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Frankfurt, Germany, for Sunday’s game against the Colts.
- Andrew Callahan calls out Bill Belichick for lying about why CBs J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones were demoted at the start of Sunday’s loss to Washington. Both players supposedly missed curfew and Belichick never mentioned it.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Looking way ahead.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots have 10 players listed on the injury report ahead of Germany trip.
- Chris Mason notes the Patriots had a pair of players missing at Wednesday’s practice, and according to the team, neither was injury related.
- Andrew Callahan picks the Patriots’ midseason awards: MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year and more.
- Alex Barth mentions that it’s a BIG weekend for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and gives a run-through of the marquee matchups.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri talk Week 9 recap, Colts preview. (56 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) What will the Bill Belichick end game be?
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As the Patriot Way dies out with McDaniels, Belichick and Garoppolo, we see it was always the ‘Brady Way’. /McGinest, Vrabel, Bruschi would like a word.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Report: J.C. Jackson not joining Pats on Germany trip due to concerns about reliability.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Jimmy Garoppolo among notable NFL veteran 2023 acquisitions who aren’t living up to expectations.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overall grades for each team at midway point of 2023 season: Eagles, Ravens come up aces; four teams fail. Patriots: F.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) NFL midseason superlatives: Who is the MVP?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s 2023 midseason NFL awards.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 10.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Updated QB rankings. Mac Jones 19th . Jones isn’t fast enough. That’s not just a knock on his lack of speed: He also doesn’t think quickly enough to get himself out of jame, nor does he have the arm strength to throw himself out of trouble. ...more.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL quarterback questions: Concerns, injuries, standouts, more.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Packers’ Jon Runyan: NFL is trying to phase out QB sneaks with offside penalties.
- Jordan Dajani & Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 injuries: Bears’ Justin Fields doubtful vs. Panthers; Ja’Marr Chase held out of Bengals practice.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 picks and predictions. Long write-up, Patriots win 20-17.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 10 NFL Picks against the spread. “You should not gamble on this game. I’m making a pick only because I have to.” Colts win.
