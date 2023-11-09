NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Week 10 kicks off with a barn burner as the one-win Carolina Panthers travel to Chicago to square off with Tyson Bagent and the two-win Bears. From a Patriots (+1.5) perspective, lets see who fans should be rooting for.

Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 10.

8:15 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7): Go good game! While this team features two NFC teams that don't reside on New England’s schedule, this game could have a big impact down the line in terms of the NFL Draft.

After a trade during last year’s draft, Carolina’s first-round selection goes to Chicago this year. As one team must win (baring a tie), we will potentially see some movement in the draft order this weekend.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

