Patriots vs. Colts Thursday injury report: Trent Brown among three ruled out for New England

As the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Thursday, so did Trent Brown.

But the starting left tackle has been ruled out ahead of the evening flight to Frankfurt, Germany. He was absent to begin work on the Indianapolis Colts due to personal reasons and an ankle issue before graduating to limited.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback J.C. Jackson will also remain stateside as the rest of the game statuses await.

Here’s the second injury report in advance of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

CB J.C. Jackson (personal — out)

Colts

WR Josh Downs (knee)

TE Drew Ogletree (foot — out)

CB JuJu Brents (quad — out)

For reasons outside of injury, Jackson marked the lone non-participant left for the Patriots before departing from Foxborough. And on the other side of the international matchup, three remained sidelined. The Colts announced that two of whom will not travel to Germany. But Downs, whose rookie season has included 41 catches for 483 yards and a pair of touchdowns, will do so despite a knee ailment.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Demario Douglas (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion — out)

OT Trent Brown (personal, ankle — out)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

Colts

WR Alec Pierce (ankle)

LB Zaire Franklin (knee)

Brown, who went from questionable to inactive last weekend, has played 75 percent of New England’s offensive snaps in the final year of his contract. As for Parker, the veteran wide receiver practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday but will remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol for a second game. The rest of the partial participants for the Patriots took the field in the 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Colts

OT Braden Smith (hip, wrist)

CB Tony Brown (concussion)

The Patriots cleared wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and outside linebacker Josh Uche from the injury report on Wednesday after all four improved to a full workload. Each had been listed as questionable for Week 9.