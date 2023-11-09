Shaun Wade focused on ‘doing what the team needs’ in light of J.C. Jackson benching

With the New England Patriots deciding not to take J.C. Jackson on their trip to Germany to play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, the door is open for other members of their cornerback group to see increased snaps. One likely candidate for that is Shaun Wade.

Now in his third year with the team after arriving via trade as a rookie in 2021, Wade is in the middle of his most active season to date. He has more than doubled his number of career games so far this year, and also saw his first two starts — one in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, and another last Sunday versus the Washington Commanders.

That second start appeared to be a direct result of Jackson and fellow cornerback Jack Jones missing curfew the night before. That being said, the Patriots’ coaching staff was quick to point to his qualities as well.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, for example, spoke about Wade doing “all the right things” and getting “what he deserved” on Tuesday. One day later, head coach Bill Belichick also spoke highly of the young defensive back.

“Shaun’s been consistent, practiced well,” Belichick said. “He’s been consistent, taking advantages of his opportunities. ... He’s strung together a couple good weeks. So, we’ll see. Every week’s its own week. Every week’s a new week, but it’s trending the right way.”

A fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens who was traded to New England just a few months later, Wade saw limited action over his first two seasons as a Patriot. In total, he played only 29 defensive snaps over six games and combined to register three tackles.

This year, on the other hand, he has been on the field for 162 snaps over eight games — including those two aforementioned starts. Wade has 13 tackles to his name so far.

Given the J.C. Jackson situation, it seems likely that those numbers might increase as early as the Colts game on Sunday. But regardless of how the team opts to use him, Wade said that he is going to be prepared.

“I just do what the team needs, and that’s all I care about,” Wade told reporters on Thursday.

“I’m always prepared if it’s a bigger role, a smaller role, if I’m not playing. I’ll always be prepared.”

This approach has allowed Wade to make consistent strides over the course of his career. And while he is still not a regular starter for the Patriots just yet, he does see some continued improvement on a daily basis.

“I feel like I’ve been improving every day,” he said. “Just play with confidence and make sure I do everything on the practice field, just show that they have confidence in me.”

The fact that the Patriots did start him over Jackson and Jones against the Commanders on Sunday is a reflection of the confidence the team does have in him, but obviously also a result of circumstance. Regardless of his opportunity came along, Wade is trying to make the most out of it.

And in order to do that, confidence appears to be a key ingredient.

“Just my confidence, and just staying out of my head,” Wade said when asked about this growth over the last three years. “I feel like a lot of guys in the NFL, they will be in their head and that’s when their play drops. So, just staying out of my head and playing with confidence, and just taking it hour by hour and day by day.”