New England Patriots links 2/01/23 - LB depth needs infusion; Shrine Bowl updates; Bye-bye Brady

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar gives us eight takeaways after spending a week at the Shrine Bowl with the Patriots. 1. Patriots search for size at cornerback might’ve ended in Vegas. /Good read.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves.
- Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap: Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar give us a breakdown of the final day of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth project Shrine Bowl players in this year’s draft; Prospect rundown with Eric Galko. (22.26 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Conference Championships recap, Shrine Bowl practice takeaways, offseason preview/plans. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Some updates from Patriots-land: 1) Matt Patricia is mulling his future, which includes interest around him joining another staff as a DC, per source. 2) Joe Judge will stay with New England for 2023 but his emphasis will no longer be on offense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) NFL sets 2023 spending ceiling; The Patriots are expected to be among the NFL’s best-situated teams when it comes to financial flexibility and draft capital.
- Nick Goss talks about how the 2023 NFL salary cap will impact the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian notes Julian Edelman is expecting a ‘big leap’ from Mac Jones now that Bill O’Brien is on board as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
- Chris Mason makes predictions for 10 Patriots free agents on defense (plus a kicker and punter).
- Mark Daniels analyzes the linebacker position in 2022: Do the Pats need an infusion of talent? With two veteran LBs in need of new deals, the Patriots enter this offseason thin at the position. They’re even thinner beyond 2023.
- Dakota Randall explores whether LB Mack Wilson’s play warrants a new contract.
- Karen Guregian passes along a Mike Reiss report that Devin McCourty is recovering from shoulder surgery.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots Jakobi Meyers played through injury; How serious?
- Alex Barth tells us how the Patriots’ coaching staff operated at the Shrine Bowl.
- Matt Dolloff posts a clip of Bill O’Brien coaching up players at the Shrine Bowl; This should give Patriots fans hope.
- Zack Cox Patriots draft rumors: Pats ‘enamored’ with these two prospects: Mississippi State edge rusher Tyrus Wheat and Ohio State DT Taron Vincent of Ohio State.
- Daniel Flick (Patriots Country) Patriots Shrine Bowl Day 4: Notes; Risers & Fallers; Bill Belichick talking to Raiders GM Dave Ziegler; More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) East West Shrine Game practice reports.
- Keagan Stiefel talks about Bill Belichick reuniting with Josh McDaniels at the Shrine Bowl.
- Mike Kadlick identifies five Patriots fits to watch at the Senior Bowl: Offense.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Patriots Offseason Mailbag: Addressing the hottest fan questions.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Social (media) justice: Patriots poking referees, courtesy of LeBron James.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph are joined by Bob Socci to talk all things Patriots. (62 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL trends that will carry into 2023 season: Invest heavily in the offensive line, be aggressive, and more.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Chiefs-Eagles shows two ways to build a modern NFL team. Which will win out? /The healthiest.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 Shrine Bowl’s new coaching format could be crucial for 2 NFL teams; This year it’s the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
- Tony Pauline (ProFootballNetwork) NFL Draft news and rumors: Latest buzz from the 2023 Shrine Bowl.
- Albert Breer (SI) Texans make DeMeco Ryans the latest young former player-turned-coach; Plus, details on how Sean Payton landed with the Broncos.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Saints to receive 2023 1st-round pick, 2024 2nd-round pick in Sean Payton deal.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos pony up for Super Bowl-winning head coach; Saints land two valuable picks.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 2023 NFL head coach cycle: Assessing new hires and current openings.
- Dan Parr & Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Saints hold 29th selection via Sean Payton deal.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: Flags should only be thrown when violations are clear, obvious, prolonged
- Lance Zierlein & Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: BYU WR Puka Nacua impresses; center rising into Round 1?
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0.
- Adam London highlights Chad Johnson explaining how Bill Belichick wasted no time putting him in his place upon joining the Patriots. ‘In New England, ain’t no big dog’
- R.J. White (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 57 Props Guide: Odds, picks for more than 100 Chiefs vs. Eagles props from SportsLine.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Mahoney and Katie McInerney post a timeline looking back at Tom Brady’s 23-year NFL career.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Tom Brady remade the NFL in his image and changed football forever. The best thing you can say about Tom Brady’s legacy is there is an army of unemployed guys who wish he’d never existed. [2/1/22]
- Zack Cox points out Tom Brady had long maintained that he wanted to play until age 45. Like nearly every other in his NFL career, he achieved that goal. Then, he walked away.
- Mike Cole offers eight quick thoughts on TB12’s retirement decision: A quick look back on the unbelievable career of Tom Brady.
- Joe Dwinell reports Tom Brady tweets he’s retiring ‘for good’ this time, says: ‘When I woke up this morning I figured I’d press record and let you guys know first’.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The side of Tom Brady, the GOAT, that I’ll remember. [2/2/22]
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady announces his retirement, “for good”.
- Zack Cox notes Tom Brady shared a flood of fond memories from his 20-year New England Patriots tenure after his retirement announcement.
- Dakota Randall reminds us Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire with the Patriots.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL community reacts to Tom Brady’s second retirement on social media.
