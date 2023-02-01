Patriots legend Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl wins, has announced his retirement. The 45-year-old took to social media on Wednesday morning to let the world know about his decision to step away.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in a video posted to his social media channels. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. Won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady entered the NFL as the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft. In his second season he took over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback and never looked back, leading the team to its first of six championships. He left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and immediately added another Super Bowl ring to his collection.

The most decorated professional football player of all time, Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Not only is he a seven-time world champion, he also won five Super Bowl and three league MVP trophies, and was named to the NFL’s Teams of the 2000s and 2010s, as well as the league’s 100th anniversary squad.

“Really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” an emotional Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go. on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live me absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a think. Love you all.”

Brady already announced his retirement in 2022, but reversed the decision a short time later. He led the Buccaneers back to the playoffs, but the team lost in the wild card round.