After not landing the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, tight ends coach Nick Caley has found his name in the thick of another OC hunt. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Caley interviewed for the position with the Houston Texans.

The Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as the team’s head coach on Tuesday, while former Patriots executive Nick Caserio still serves as the team’s general manager. Caley, who arrived in 2015 is the longest tenured assistant coach on the Patriots’ staff, overlapped with Caserio in New England until 2020.

Despite his experience in New England, the team did not elevate Caley to offensive coordinator when Josh McDaniels departed last offseason. He received a formal interview for the position this go-around but was passed over by Bill O’Brien.

Caley also interviewed for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator position last month, but was ultimately not hired.

Caley was one of the few absences from New England’s coaching staff over the last week in Las Vegas as the staff spent the week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. With the 39-year-old’s contract set to expire this offseason, there’s a realistic chance he is elsewhere next season.