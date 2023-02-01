Nick Caley had his third interview for an open offensive coordinator job on Wednesday. As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots’ tight ends coach spoke with the Houston Texans about the vacant position on their staff.

Caley, 40, already interviewed for the same positions with the New York Jets and the Patriots themselves. However, both clubs ultimately went in a different direction.

After starting his career at the college level, Caley made the jump to the NFL in 2015 as an offensive assistant in New England. He held that role for two years before being promoted to tight ends coach by 2017; he has remained in that position for the next seven years and spent 2022 as the most senior assistant on the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Nonetheless, the team opted not to elevate him to coordinator after losing Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas in the 2022 offseason. Caley formally interviewed for the role in January, but the Patriots opted to hire Alabama OC Bill O’Brien.

Caley’s future in New England therefore remains subject to speculation, especially given that he is not part of the team’s contingent at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Furthermore, his contract is set to expire later this offseason.

The responsibility for working with the tight end prospects at the Shrine Bowl is being held by offensive assistant Tyler Hughes.