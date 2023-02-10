 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/10/23 - Word around the league: Pats, Mac Jones back on track

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Mac Jones

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Inside the secret talks and future of Tom Brady and Fox Sports.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin sues accuser, Marriott for $100 million over allegedly false accusation of misconduct.
  • Report (Tribune News Service) Brian Flores’ lawsuit a year later.
  • Jake Shapiro (DenverSports) Russell Wilson’s foundation raises millions, a quarter of it goes to charity. “...the investigation by USA TODAY found that Wilson’s organization reported it spent just 24.3 cents of every dollar on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021 combined and nearly twice as much, $1.1 million, on salaries and employee benefits in that span, according to federal tax records.”
  • Jason Wolf (USA Today) Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation raises millions. Less than half goes to charity.
  • Report (Tribune News Service) Former players sue NFL over ‘unscrupulous’ disability benefits plan.

