New England Patriots links 2/10/23 - Word around the league: Pats, Mac Jones back on track

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss Senior Bowl standouts; Seven-round mock draft. (77 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/9: Super Bowl picks, potential trade targets for New England, Tom Brady’s legacy and retirement plans. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran talks with NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell who believes Mac Jones has several unique traits that should make fans bullish on New England’s future.
- Tom E. Curran hears from ‘the smart people’ at the Super Bowl and lays out the general opinion on Mac Jones and what it’ll take to get the Pats back to the big game. Consensus is the Pats are back on track.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Rob Gronkowski bullish on Patriots’ new offensive direction.
- Chris Mason highlights Rob Gronkowski: Patriots will find out what Mac Jones’ ceiling is with Bill O’Brien.
- Jerry Thornton talks about the Mike Giardi report: Talk about how the Patriots offense did Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ went ‘far & wide’ around the NFL and players ‘respected’ his rookie season.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots need difference makers and game breakers.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots position analysis: Wide Receivers.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What are realistic expectations for Mac Jones under Bill O’Brien?
- Zack Cox addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Five potential receiver trade targets.
- Mark Daniels profiles 5 Devin McCourty replacements the Pats could target in free agency.
- Felger & Mazz guest Michael Lombardi discussed the Patriots on Radio Row: Belichick was smart enough to know offensive experiment didn’t work.
- Mark Daniels notes Malcolm Butler has two projects coming out, a book and documentary, that could shed some light on his Super Bowl benching.
- Michael Hurley writes about NFL Films sharing the forgotten tale of long-snapper Brian Kinchen from Super Bowl XXXVIII. /Terrific story.
- Zack Cox finds we can count Dont’a Hightower among those who don’t share Roger Goodell’s stance that NFL officiating has never been better.
- Zack Cox explains Patrick Mahomes has plenty to prove in Super Bowl LVII if he hopes to one day challenge Tom Brady’s GOAT status.
- Zolak & Bertrand Radio Row guest Adam Vinatieri admits he’s been thinking about the HOF.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Darrelle Revis ... Patriots Hall of Famer? Revis spent only one season with the New England Patriots, but it was a doozy. /I’m in the “no” camp.
- Michael Hurley makes his Super Bowl pick: Eagles can win Super Bowl by staying grounded.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the Pats free agents along the offensive line and defensive front seven, examines the recent Mac Jones talk and more. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) 2023 Super Bowl guide: Chiefs-Eagles picks, stats, predictions.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2023 key matchups: TV, live stream, time, prediction for Chiefs vs. Eagles.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Chiefs or Eagles? Time to pick a Super Bowl winner against the spread.
- Anthony Olivieri and Shwetha Surendran (ESPN) Crypto, Super Bowl LVII and why this year won’t be another ‘Crypto Bowl’.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Orlando Brown among Eagles, Chiefs set to cash in after Super Bowl.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking every Super Bowl QB matchup all time. Where do Hurts-Mahomes fit?
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL Honors: Who won the league’s biggest awards?
- Mike Floro (ProFootballTalk) NFL renames rushing title for Jim Brown.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Expanded MVP voting results in 15 players getting recognition — and one trainer.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Meet the nine newest members.
- Jamison Hensley (ESPN) Ravens need to get ‘creative’ to add an established receiver for Lamar Jackson. “The Ravens won’t have much salary-cap room to sign a top-notch target or trade for one if they have to put the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson next month.”
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) NFL encouraged by new Pro Bowl format. Goodell: “I don’t see us going back in any way.”
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Inside the secret talks and future of Tom Brady and Fox Sports.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin sues accuser, Marriott for $100 million over allegedly false accusation of misconduct.
- Report (Tribune News Service) Brian Flores’ lawsuit a year later.
- Jake Shapiro (DenverSports) Russell Wilson’s foundation raises millions, a quarter of it goes to charity. “...the investigation by USA TODAY found that Wilson’s organization reported it spent just 24.3 cents of every dollar on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021 combined and nearly twice as much, $1.1 million, on salaries and employee benefits in that span, according to federal tax records.”
- Jason Wolf (USA Today) Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation raises millions. Less than half goes to charity.
- Report (Tribune News Service) Former players sue NFL over ‘unscrupulous’ disability benefits plan.
