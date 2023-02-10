Expectations are sky-high for the New England Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. The latest to express that opinion was none other than team owner Robert Kraft himself.F

Making the media rounds on Friday, Kraft expressed his excitement about the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien for the vacant job and the team’s general outlook heading into 2023.

“I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft told reporters during an informal meeting in Scottsdale, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “And he has learning-curve experience in our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense, and I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

Kraft later also appeared on FOX Business to talk about a variety of topics related to the Patriots and the NFL. Speaking about his management style in contrast to others across the league, the 81-year-old gave insight into his own approach and how it has shaped the franchise over his almost 30 years as an owner.

“If things aren’t going the way I’d like, we meet in private and have our discussions and make changes. It’s something we’ve done this year,” Kraft said before moving back to O’Brien.

“I’m very happy that we were able to bring in a new offensive coordinator to help develop our young quarterback, Mac Jones. I think bringing in Bill O’Brien has been a big plus for our franchise and that was done in full cooperation with coach [Bill] Belichick. I’m very excited about our team next year.”

The Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs, prompting the team to make changes on its offensive staff. Last year’s leadership duo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will not be back in its previous roles, with O’Brien one of several coaching hires brought aboard.

The goal for those moves is an obvious one: get the team back into postseason contention, and starting quarterback Mac Jones back on track in Year 3.

As far as Jones is concerned, you can also count Kraft among the believers in the former first-round draft pick.

“We’re blessed to have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones as our quarterback,” he told FOX Business. “I’m a strong believer in him and his development.”

Now, that development is in the hands of Bill O’Brien. Robert Kraft sounds quite happy about that.