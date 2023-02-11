Finishing the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to return to postseason contention. One big part of this process will be taking care of their own class of free agents.

Quite a few players are headed for the open market, with a total of 21 players that were with New England last year in need of a new contract. Among them is cornerback Myles Bryant, who is a restricted free agent and will hit the open market on March 15 if not tendered by that point.

Hard facts

Name: Myles Bryant

Position: Cornerback

Jersey number: 27

Opening day age: 25

Size: 5-foot-8, 185 pounds

Contract status: Restricted free agent

Experience

What is his experience? Before his arrival in the NFL in 2020, Bryant spent four years at Washington. A former walk-on who served as a backup during his true freshman season, he became a starter in the Huskies’ defensive backfield in his sophomore campaign and never looked back. Over the next three seasons, Bryant appeared in 39 games and registered four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks. He also was named to the All-Pac 12 squad either as an honorable mention or a second-teamer each year.

Despite a successful college career, Bryant did not hear his name called in the 2020 draft. Instead, he had to go through free agency before eventually arriving in New England. Regardless of his status as an undrafted rookie and the team’s depth at the position, he was able to see some semi-regular action in his first three seasons as a pro. In total, Bryant took the field in a combined 39 regular season and playoff games and registered three interceptions as well as one forced fumble, recovery and sack each.

What did his 2022 season look like? Bryant took on a notable role in the Patriots defense in 2021, and he kept it heading into 2022 — in large part because of the circumstances. While the team did invest a third-round draft pick in fellow slot cornerback Marcus Jones, it also allowed J.C. Jackson to leave in free agency. That departure led to the team moving starting slot CB Jonathan Jones to the perimeter to replace Jackson; with Marcus Jones lacking experience as a rookie, Bryant became the next man up in the slot.

As such, he saw action in 17 games in his third NFL season and was on the field for 689 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (61.0%). His playing-time share was the second highest at the cornerback position for the team, trailing only Jonathan Jones’ 79.1. Availability certainly was one of Bryant’s positive traits, as was his versatility: while he spent most of his snaps in the slot, where he aligned 69.8 percent of the time, he also saw action split out wide and even in a safety alignment from time to time.

While used prominently and in various roles — he even served as a pass rusher on 12 of his snaps — Bryant did show some inconsistencies in coverage. He was targeted 65 times, per Pro Football Focus, and surrendered 47 catches (72.3%) for 483 yards; he also surrendered three touchdowns on the year, compared to one interception in Week 7 against Chicago. Bryant was additionally credited with three pass breakups and also recovered a fumble in Week 3 versus Baltimore, but his numbers reflect his ups and downs.

Those did not just end on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots also gave him some opportunities as a punt returner, primarily over the first three weeks of the season, but Bryant struggled. He did gain a relatively solid 5.6 yards per runback, but also had issues handling the ball: the third-year man, who had virtually no prior experience in that area, muffed (and subsequently recovered) two punts. New England eventually decided to give the job to Marcus Jones, who promptly delivered an All-Pro performance.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? When Bryant arrived in New England in 2020, he signed a standard three-year UDFA deal with the team. With him moving between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons, that deal was modified several times. His lasting promotion to the 53-man squad in October 2021 saw him sign a two-year contract at a value of $1.68 million. All in all, Over the Cap estimates he has earned a total of $2.17 million since entering the league.

Which teams might be in the running? With cornerback a premium position in today’s NFL, several teams might be interested in obtaining Bryant. Among them are the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, though, his status as a restricted slightly changes his outlook when compared to a “classic” unrestricted free agent

Why should he be expected back? The Patriots’ cornerback position has seen significant turnover over the last few years, and with both Bryant and Jonathan Jones headed for free agency more might be in store this offseason. Keeping the 25-year-old would ensure some stability at the position at a relatively minor cost: Bryant will not be breaking the bank anytime soon, but is a solid depth piece to have around. Additionally, he has the versatility to play both in the slot and as a safety and to return punts.

Why should he be expected to leave? Bryant has had his moments over the last three years, but there are questions about his consistency and ceiling. Upgrading his spot on the depth chart will not be a massive challenge for the Patriots, especially considering that they a) have Marcus Jones under contract, and b) might move Jonathan Jones — a priority compared to Bryant — back into the slot in case they re-sign him.

What is his projected free agency outcome? Being a restricted free agent, the Patriots have three ways to tender Bryant: at the first-, second- or original-round level. As a former undrafted free agent, that third tender would mean New England would simply secure the right of first refusal on any incoming offers. That is the only realistic route if the team does decide to tender Bryant. However, given the cost associated with this move — it will cost the team $2.63 million — it seems more likely than not that he will not be tendered after all and possibly re-signed at a lower cost after testing the free agent waters.