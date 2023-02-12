The 2022 NFL season will be wrapped up today with the biggest game of the year. That’s right, it’s Super Bowl Sunday.
The New England Patriots will not be involved in the action — they missed the playoffs altogether after going 8-9 in the regular season — but the game nonetheless projects to be an entertaining one. It does, after all, feature two 16-3 teams that both earned the top seeds in their conference.
So, with that said, let’s find out how you can watch the contest.
Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff: Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET
Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ
Broadcast: Fox, Fox Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here), Foxsports.com
Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here), Fox Sports app
Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM
Odds: Eagles -1.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)
National Anthem performer: Chris Stapleton
Halftime show performer: Rihanna
SB Nation Affiliates: Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs), Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles)
