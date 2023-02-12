The 2022 NFL season will be wrapped up today with the biggest game of the year. That’s right, it’s Super Bowl Sunday.

The New England Patriots will not be involved in the action — they missed the playoffs altogether after going 8-9 in the regular season — but the game nonetheless projects to be an entertaining one. It does, after all, feature two 16-3 teams that both earned the top seeds in their conference.

So, with that said, let’s find out how you can watch the contest.

Kickoff: Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ

Broadcast: Fox, Fox Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here), Foxsports.com

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here), Fox Sports app

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: Eagles -1.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)

National Anthem performer: Chris Stapleton

Halftime show performer: Rihanna

SB Nation Affiliates: Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs), Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles)