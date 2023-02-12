Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and it will see the top seeds in the two conferences go at each other. On the one side will be the Kansas City Chiefs, owners of a 16-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles, who also won 16 of their 19 games so far en route to taking the top spot in the NFC.

Now, the two teams will face off on the game’s biggest stage and with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Who will get it

How did they get here?

As noted above, the Chiefs and Eagles both went 16-3 during the regular season to earn the top seeds in their respective conferences and first-round playoff byes. After enjoying a weekend off during the wild card round, their tournaments went as follows:

Kansas City: The Chiefs entered the playoffs with a 27-20 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round — despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing through an ankle injury. The issue also did not prevent the league MVP from leading his team to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the following week.

Philadelphia: As opposed to their AFC counterparts, the Eagles played two lopsided games so far in the playoffs. Following a 38-7 blowout of the New York Giants on divisional Saturday, they left the San Francisco 49ers — who at times were down to their fourth-string quarterback — no chance the following week; Philadelphia won 31-7 to claim the NFC.

How do they compare statistically?

The Chiefs and Eagles are the top two teams in the NFL this season, and seeing them square off in the Super Bowl should not come as a surprise. The question is which one of them will emerge victoriously, and the stats point to Kansas City — at least according to the following analysis shared by Sumer Sports:

While the win probability points to the Chiefs, the game itself very well turn out into a close affair. Both teams are, after all, very good in their own right: Kansas City’s offense is the best in the game, but the Eagles might have the better overall roster.

Who will win?

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites. Whether or not they will live up to that status remains to be seen, but here is what our staff thinks:

What do you think?

Will the Eagles live up to their favorite status? Will the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era? Let us know below!