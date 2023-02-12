Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should be rooting for in Super Bowl LVII

The New England Patriots are already deep into their offseason, but they and the rest of the NFL will keep a close eye on Glendale, AZ tonight. That’s right, it’s time for the Super Bowl.

This year’s edition of the NFL title game will feature the top-seeded teams from each conference: the Kansas City Chiefs will be representing the AFC, going up against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The game has virtually no impact on the Patriots, but that has never stopped us from looking for a team to root for. So, welcome to our final Patriots Rooting Guide of the season.

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, February 12, 6:30 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ | Broadcast information | Chiefs coverage | Eagles coverage

Go... Eagles? Pats Pulpit’s own Matthew Rewinski has already given his detailed breakdown why rooting for Philadelphia is the way to go in this game. The question is whether or not there is any real football reason to pick that team over the Chiefs. The answer is no. There are no draft-pick considerations, nor any other factors that are not driven by emotion. With that in mind, we’ll default to Matthew’s point of view on why the Eagles are the team to root for in this year’s Super Bowl — all while hoping that the next will again feature the Patriots.

