Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are the winners of Super Bowl LVII.

In a competitive game that came down to the wire, the team of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid was able to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to claim the NFL championship. The trophy is the Chiefs’ second in the last four years, and third in franchise history.

The game started out as an offensive affair, with both teams scoring touchdowns on their first possessions. The Eagles then took control of the game, taking a 24-14 lead into the half — all while Mahomes appeared to re-injure his already banged-up right ankle.

Nonetheless, he and his teammates were able to rally back from their deficit in the second half. Kansas City scored a quick touchdown on the first series of the third quarter, and was able to completely turn the tide within a three-minute stretch in the fourth.

First, Mahomes found Kadarius Toney for a touchdown to give his team a 28-27 lead. Then, following a Super Bowl record 65-yard punt return by Toney to set his team up at the opposing 5, another scoring pass — this one to Skyy Moore — put the Chiefs up 35-27. While the Eagles did answer to tie the game, the AFC champions had five minutes to work with.

And work they did. They marched 66 yards in 12 plays, with kicker Harrison Butker sealing the deal on a 27-yard field goal.

The Chiefs are therefore on top of the NFL once again.