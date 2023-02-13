New England Patriots links 2/13/23 - Time to tackle the offseason, rebuild the O-line

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault addresses five burning Patriots offseason questions. 1. What does the Bill O’Brien offense look like?
- Evan Lazar highlghts Fox Business guest Robert Kraft on Mac Jones: “I’m a strong believer in him and his development.”
- Mic’d Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl games. (3.42 min. video)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Former players speak about what ‘passionate’ assistant coach Adrian Klemm brings to Patriots; O’Brien-Klemm duo; Judon on Mac; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on Brady podcast, Mac Jones, Super Bowl; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Mac Jones already working to regain ‘respect’. More.
- Bob Socci Socci’s View: Time to turn the page - on Malcolm Butler, the 2022 season, Brady-Belichick drama - and focus on what’s next for the Patriots.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 6 moves Patriots can make to nearly double their cap space in 2023. 1. Release TE Jonnu Smith (June 2): $3.8 million gain.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Can Mac Jones rebound? One analyst believes he’s got an underrated advantage.
- Mark Daniels suggests five free agent tackles who would strengthen the offensive line and fix their pass protection.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots free agency targets: Replacement for Devin McCourty?
- Jason Ounpraseuth notes Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton reunited for workouts.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) How the Patriots can dethrone the Super Bowl champs. Trade for or acquire a dynamic quarterback. /Puh-leeze.
- Karen Guregian Relives some of the Super Bowl’s finest moments with Malcolm Butler, More: Patriots well-represented on list of top plays.
- Michael Hurley spotlights how officiating kind of ruined the Super Bowl ... for the second straight year
- Zack Cox finds that Ja’Whaun Bentley is not a fan of the Eagles’ “Two-Cheek Sneak” play.
- Keagan Stiefel notes Devin McCourty was among those questioning the condition of the Super Bowl field.
- Zack Cox rounds up some tweets from former Patriot greats, livid after iffy penalty dooms Eagles in Super Bowl. ‘You absolutely cannot make that call there.’
- Mark Daniels talks about Ben Affleck starring in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial.
- Mark Daniels mentions Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial stars Kevin Garnett and shows a nicer Boston.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) How bad are the Patriots’ Super Bowl LVIII odds? Not good.
- CBS Boston passes along a report: Patriots likely to play in Frankfurt for Germany game next year.
- Chris Mason Predicts where all 32 starting QBs will be for Week 1.
- Dakota Randall notes Jay Glazer reported that Sean Payton recently interviewed Rex Ryan for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator vacancy, noteworthy since the Pats will play in Denver in 2023. /Good luck with that, lol.
- Alex Barth explains how the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is a discouraging sign for current and soon-to-be eligible Patriots.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots 7-round Mock Draft 1.0: Offseason ‘officially’ starts today; What we’ve learned so far. Pats pick Georgia LT Broderick Jones at No. 14.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Georgia LT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Super Bowl LVII: The “corn dog” that won it all for Kansas City.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Lessons teams can learn from the Chiefs and Eagles, including prioritizing offensive line.
- Mark Schofield (SBNation) The refs decided Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl with the softest holding call.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The holding call on the Eagles may have been technically correct, but It felt wrong.
- James Dator (SB Nation) The best Super Bowl was ruined with a buzzkill ending and a busted field. /The best?!?
- Greg Bishop (SI) Patrick Mahomes wanted a Dynasty; Now he has one. /Why’s everyone changing the rule? If it was about “trips to the Super Bowl” then the Bills would have a Dynasty too.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of Super Bowl LVII.
- Conor Orr (SI) 2023 NFL season: One prediction for all 32 teams. Patriots: They will in the AFC East.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) Seven NFL moves that didn’t pan out in 2022 ... but we STILL applaud them.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Early NFL power rankings 2023. Patriots 17th. Offseason in three or fewer words: Rehabilitating the offense.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Derek Carr informs Raiders he won’t accept trade to Saints; Raiders expected to release QB.
- Jenna Lane (ESPN) Sources: Tom Brady files retirement letter to NFL, NFLPA.
