What the Patriots can learn from the Super Bowl champion Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the NFL world. Four years after their last championship, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to claim their next title — the franchise’s third overall and second of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era.

Only one team can reign supreme in a season, leaving 31 others scrambling for answers how to unseat the champ. Among those are the New England Patriots, who finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Patriots seemingly have a long way to go before a return to the NFL’s biggest stage. In order to help them get there, they also can take a look at the Chiefs a lesson or two.

Offensive line quality is key: While the heroics of quarterback Patrick Mahomes are taking center stage in the post-Super Bowl narrative, the performance of Kansas City’s offensive line should not go unnoticed either. The unit, which features ex-Patriot Joe Thuney at left guard, surrendered no sacks to a defense that had registered a league-high 78 of them heading into the game.

Sacks are, of course, not the only measure of success for an offensive line. However, they paint a pretty clear picture. The Chiefs won in large part because their O-line won the battle in the trenches, giving Mahomes time to survey the field and distribute the football and the ball-carriers space to operate

A stout offensive line being an advantage is obviously not a new revelation, and something the Patriots found out first-hand numerous times through the years — for better or worse. Their 2022 season, of course, fell in the second category.

New England’s offensive line was plagued by inconsistency from a performance and perspective, and from a coaching point of view. The goal for the Patriots heading into 2023 has to be clear: fix the O-line. That is especially true in two spots, tackle and coaching.

At tackle, the team needs to perform a full rebuild. With only two options under contract for the upcoming season — Trent Brown and unproven Andrew Stueber — investments are necessary. While re-signing free agents Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Conor McDermott and Marcus Cannon is an option, they are not viable long-term solutions at either left or right tackle. Instead, the team needs to evaluate other avenues namely the free agency, trade and draft markets.

As far as coaching is concerned, the team has already made one big move. Adrian Klemm, formerly of the University of Oregon, will join the team to work with its O-line. The belief is he will succeed Matt Patricia as offensive line coach — giving the unit an experienced coach to work with.

Coaching is crucial: The Chiefs traded away one of the best wide receivers in football during the offseason, and yet an argument can be made that moving on from Tyreek Hill made them better on the offensive side of the ball. Don’t take that from us, though, but rather from Kansas City wideouts coach Joe Bleymaier.

“It’s been a little bit liberating to be able to conceptualize downfield concepts, because a lot of them with Tyreek were downfield,” he told FOX Sports, “To conceptualize downfield concepts where we could incorporate all different guys from perhaps different sides of the formation. … It was a little bit freeing to be able to try to be alright, ‘Well we still know basically the spots on the field that we’re going to try to get to, but now we have no limitations on how to get there.’”

While the idea of moving on from an All-Pro talent seems to run counter to a team’s goal of maximizing its talent, the Chiefs knew it was a move they had to make. It allowed them to bring in serious draft capital to build a cheap-ish roster with Mahomes’ cap hits increasing significantly; it allowed them to gain financial flexibility.

They also knew they could get away with it because they had a system in place that would work even without Hill in the lineup. And work it did.

Seven different players caught a pass in Super Bowl LVII, but it was not the volume that mattered. It was how the Chiefs used the talent they had available. Look no further than their final two touchdowns of the day.

KC's 4th quarter scores both came on breakdowns vs man in the low RZ with Philly expecting jet motion across the formation



1. Slay tries switching assignments with CJ, but misses Toney break back outside



2. Looks like Maddox way overcommits to motion and loses Moore pic.twitter.com/SQx12tgWMY — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 13, 2023

Kansas City was able to get both Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore wide open by faking a jet motion that fooled Philadelphia’s defense. Obviously, the players needed to execute but the Chiefs’ coaching staff also consistently put them in a position to be successful.

That, of course, stands in stark contrast to how the Patriots operated during the 2022 season. There was little pre-snap motion, few plays designed specifically for players — the Tyquan Thornton run packages against Cleveland being a notable exception — and a general lack of creativity.

As was the case with the offensive line, though, New England did its best to address the issue by replacing last year’s coaching leadership: Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will not be back leading the offense, with Bill O’Brien brought aboard to serve as coordinator.

Skill position depth matters: The Chiefs’ coaches, as noted above, did a good job drawing up plays for the skill position talent available — talent that lacked significant star power outside of tight end Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Famer obviously continues to be a focal point of the offense, and Patrick Mahomes’ safety blanket. However, Kansas City also took advantage of the other players it had at its disposal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster led the team with seven receptions that he took for 53 yards. Running back Jerick McKinnon touched the ball seven times as well, gaining 49 yards from scrimmage. Isaiah Pacheco had 76 and a touchdown on 15 carries. Justin Watson, Noah Gray, and the aforementioned Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney also were involved.

Despite lacking blue-chip talent at wide receiver and running back, Kansas City’s offense looked near-unstoppable at times. Having Mahomes and Kelce helps, as does having a top-tier offensive coaching staff.

However, the team’s depth at the skill positions also cannot be underestimated. The team has plenty of options who perform their assigned roles well, which speaks to the players themselves, the coaching they receive, and the general roster construction focused more on sufficient depth rather than high-end star power.

The Chiefs do have that, most importantly at quarterback, but — to circle back to Tyreek Hill — they knew that investing too much into one area can hurt them in another. As a result, they entered and won the Super Bowl in large part because of their balance: at the skill positions, across the offense, and all over the roster.