Super Bowl LVII is over, and the entire NFL now officially in offseason mode. This also means that teams will turn their full attention to the next big dates on the calendar: free agency and the draft, who are set to begin in mid-March and late April, respectively.

It remains to be seen how the two shape out, but we already have a road map of sorts — from the list of players set to enter free agency, to each team’s individual needs, to the order in which they will pick during the draft. The latter was finalized on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

As a result, the official selection order of the NFL’s 2023 draft now looks as follows:

The Patriots come in at No. 14 after finishing the 2022 season outside the playoff picture. Even though they share their 8-9 record with the Packers, their inferior strength of schedule means that they win the tiebreaker between the two teams and get to pick first among them.

The Patriots are therefore on track to pick earlier than they have in a long time. The last time they made a selection higher than No. 14 came in 2008, when they selected linebacker and current assistant coach Jerod Mayo 10th overall. Since then, New England has drafted in the teens on just two occasions: the team selected offensive tackle Nate Solder 17th in 2011, and quarterback Mac Jones 15th in 2021.

In total, the Patriots are currently projected to own the following 11 selections in this year’s draft as projected by Over the Cap:

Round 1: 14th overall

Round 2: 46th overall

Round 3: 76th overall (via Carolina)

Round 4: 107th overall (via Los Angeles)*

Round 4: 117th overall*

Round 4: 135th overall (compensatory)*

Round 6: 184th overall (via Las Vegas)*

Round 6: 187th overall (via Carolina)*

Round 6: 192nd overall*

Round 6: 210th overall (compensatory)*

Round 7: 259th overall (compensatory)*

*unofficial selection

As can be seen only the Patriots’ first three selections are official at this point in time. However, the expectation is that they will be awarded three selections through the NFL’s compensatory draft picks process at the end of the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Together with the four selections acquired via trade that will give them 11 selections to work with. Only two teams in the league — Houston and Kansas City (12) — are projected to own more selections than that.