While the NFL’s 2022 season was coming to an end, New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was already in his preparation for the next year. The 24-year-old, whose team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record, spent the last week going through his strength and conditioning program.

Jones worked out with former NFL quarterback Nic Shimonek, who turned to fitness instruction after the end of his active playing career. Shimonek shared video of the Patriots passer working out with him on his social media recently:

Jones is entering his third season in the NFL coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign. Playing in an offense orchestrated by two unexperienced assistant coaches — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — his numbers took a step back compared to his impressive 2021 rookie season.

Jones, who also missed three games with a high ankle sprain, ended the year going 288-for-442 (65.2%) for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Based on his statistical output, he failed to take the famous second-year leap.

The former first-round draft pick is therefore tackling the offseason with a purpose, something a comment of his left under Shimonek’s post shows:

“Consistency and RE EARN THE RESPECT thru work!!!!” Jones wrote.

Jones’ work ethic has not been in question throughout his challenging 2022 season. Now heading into what will be a pivotal third year with the Patriots, he seems willing to get his career back on track. What should also help him do that is the team’s addition of an experienced offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien.

While it remains to be seen how the Jones-O’Brien partnership will develop, the quarterback himself is putting in the time to be prepared for New England starting its offseason program. To help him with that process, he enlisted Shimonek, who spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers after his career at Texas Tech.

Jones is not the first member of the team to work out with Shimonek: defensive tackle Christian Barmore and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson also spent time with him in the past. His list of clients additionally includes New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, and Kansas City Chiefs edge defender George Karlaftis, among others.