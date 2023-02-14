 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 2/14/23 - Follow the leader? Pats have their own blueprint for success

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian tells us what the Pats can learn from the Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII. 1. Offensive improvement a must.
  • Khari Thompson suggests the Patriots should copy the Eagles’ blueprint for success in 2023. /So they can lose in the Super Bowl? I think not.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots post-Super Bowl thoughts. 1. Watching Eagles-Chiefs was a reminder of how important it’s going to be for New England to get things right up front along their offensive line.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots given worst odds in AFC East of winning LVII: New England is a 50-1 longshot, behind every team in its division.
  • Jerry Thornton describes what Adrian Klemm’s former players say he’ll bring to the Patriots.
  • Alex Barth points out how one move by the Chiefs (franchise-tagging Orlando Brown, Jr.) could have a major impact on the Patriots’ offseason plans.
  • Jerry Thornton has some thoughts on the media calling the Chiefs a Dynasty. “Sports Illustrated. A KC writer. A Chiefs fan site. Former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Children’s party magician Nick Wright. New England’s self-annointed Troller-in-Chief Ben Volin. All in agreement that after hanging two banners in four years makes Kansas City not just the Super Bowl champions, the best team in football or the most successful franchise of the last half decade.”
  • Dakota Randall explains why the Chiefs-Patriots debate does and doesn’t make sense. /Hint: They’re not there yet.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Bargain bin free agents for the Patriots to pursue in ’23.
  • Phil Perry creates his seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Belichick gets Mac Jones some help. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
  • Khari Thompson shares his 3-round mock draft that adds offensive firepower with 1st-rd pick: BC WR Zay Flowers.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 former Patriots that failed with their new teams in 2022.
  • Mark Daniels highlights Tom Brady offering his take on the controversial penalty in Super Bowl 57. “It’s like boxing. If you wanted to win, you could knock the guy out. Why let it go to the scorecard? ...”
  • Michael Hurley points out the NFL showing off a new way to waste $800,000 with slippery field in Super Bowl.
  • Chris Mason reports the Colts hired Shane Steichen as head coach, ending Jeff Saturday’s tenure. “After firing Frank Reich in early November and installing Saturday — despite no previous coaching experience — the Colts lost seven of their final eight games.” /Almost as if it were planned.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Super Bowl and then break down potential Patriots offensive linemen for Mock Draft Monday. (47 min.)
  • The Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry and Cynthia Frelund talk about what’s next for the modern NFL offense; A look at one advanced stat showing Mac Jones’ potential going forward; Phil’s latest 7-round Patriots’ mock draft. (48 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...