New England Patriots links 2/14/23 - Follow the leader? Pats have their own blueprint for success

- Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots calendar.
- Alexandra Francisco has the story behind Lawrence Guy leaving Super Bowl weekend with another championship ring. After winning Rachael Ray’s 2023 Super Bowl Recipe Playoff, Guy has defeated the Jets and Lions on the field and in the kitchen.
- From NFL Network: Patriots DL Lawrence Guy: Mac Jones ‘has a bright future’ ahead of him. (7.37 min. video)
- Karen Guregian tells us what the Pats can learn from the Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII. 1. Offensive improvement a must.
- Khari Thompson suggests the Patriots should copy the Eagles’ blueprint for success in 2023. /So they can lose in the Super Bowl? I think not.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots post-Super Bowl thoughts. 1. Watching Eagles-Chiefs was a reminder of how important it’s going to be for New England to get things right up front along their offensive line.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots given worst odds in AFC East of winning LVII: New England is a 50-1 longshot, behind every team in its division.
- Jerry Thornton describes what Adrian Klemm’s former players say he’ll bring to the Patriots.
- Alex Barth points out how one move by the Chiefs (franchise-tagging Orlando Brown, Jr.) could have a major impact on the Patriots’ offseason plans.
- Jerry Thornton has some thoughts on the media calling the Chiefs a Dynasty. “Sports Illustrated. A KC writer. A Chiefs fan site. Former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Children’s party magician Nick Wright. New England’s self-annointed Troller-in-Chief Ben Volin. All in agreement that after hanging two banners in four years makes Kansas City not just the Super Bowl champions, the best team in football or the most successful franchise of the last half decade.”
- Dakota Randall explains why the Chiefs-Patriots debate does and doesn’t make sense. /Hint: They’re not there yet.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Bargain bin free agents for the Patriots to pursue in ’23.
- Phil Perry creates his seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Belichick gets Mac Jones some help. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
- Khari Thompson shares his 3-round mock draft that adds offensive firepower with 1st-rd pick: BC WR Zay Flowers.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 former Patriots that failed with their new teams in 2022.
- Mark Daniels highlights Tom Brady offering his take on the controversial penalty in Super Bowl 57. “It’s like boxing. If you wanted to win, you could knock the guy out. Why let it go to the scorecard? ...”
- Michael Hurley points out the NFL showing off a new way to waste $800,000 with slippery field in Super Bowl.
- Chris Mason reports the Colts hired Shane Steichen as head coach, ending Jeff Saturday’s tenure. “After firing Frank Reich in early November and installing Saturday — despite no previous coaching experience — the Colts lost seven of their final eight games.” /Almost as if it were planned.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Super Bowl and then break down potential Patriots offensive linemen for Mock Draft Monday. (47 min.)
- The Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry and Cynthia Frelund talk about what’s next for the modern NFL offense; A look at one advanced stat showing Mac Jones’ potential going forward; Phil’s latest 7-round Patriots’ mock draft. (48 min.)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft will “never sell” the Patriots.
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) Rob Gronkowski: Examining the career of one of the NFL’s best tight ends.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL offseason priorities for 2023: Possible rules changes, safety reforms.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL season lookahead: Early Super Bowl odds, five teams to watch, five key offseason storylines.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 offseason: Five teams poised to make a major leap next season. No Pats. /Lolz.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: How teams should copy Super Bowl champion Chiefs by adding similarly skilled prospects
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) 2023 NFL draft order is set: Bears draft first and Chiefs last.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14 and TCU WR Quentin Johnston in Round 2.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Alabama Branch CB Brian Branch at 14.
- Joel A. Erickson (IndyStar) Colts officially hire Shane Steichen as next head coach.
- Logan Reardon (Yahoo! Sports) Who are the highest paid coaches in the NFL in 2023 season?
- Mike Kadlick reports the Chiefs open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, the Patriots are longshots.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2023: More than 110 million people tuned in to watch Chiefs beat Eagles in record night for Fox.
- Jodi Walker (The Ringer) The Pop Culture winners and losers of Super Bowl LVII.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2023 commercials: The best and worst ads from the big game. /Worst.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady with seven rings is far ahead, I’ll do my best to chase him.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Eight years later, there are still unanswered questions about Deflategate.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Greg Olsen has $7 million per year riding on being the No. 1 analyst at Fox.
