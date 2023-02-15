 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/15/23 - Mac Jones working out; What round should Pats draft a CB?

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Jalen Mills
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Alan Nahigian (ChowderandChampions) How the Patriots can make the playoffs in 2023.
  • Dakota Randall finds Mac Jones hard at work after a tough second season and committed to winning the fans back with his Instagram comment: “Consistency and re-earn the respect thru work.”
  • Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots could sign one of these five free agent running back options to help provide depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac to Work: Mac Jones training with ex-NFL QB turned sports performance coach — Nic Shimonek.
  • Khari Thompson uses Randy Moss’ birthday as a reminder that the Patriots need greatness at receiver.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots should be wary of drafting a cornerback in the top rounds.
  • Bernd Buchmasser explains why retaining Joe Cardona would make sense for New England; The long snapper will enter unrestricted free agency in mid-March.
  • Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) 1 Patriots player who could be a surprise roster cut this offseason.
  • Owen Crisafulli (ClutchPoints) 5 sneaky good free agents Patriots must sign.
  • Matt Dolloff ranks the top-20 NFL free agents of the 2023 offseason.
  • 98.5 The Sports Hub highlights a difference between Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) 14 Valentine’s Day reasons to still love New England.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) The Chiefs operate like the dynastic Patriots did. That’s why they’re the next great dynasty in the NFL
  • Mike Kadlick writes an irritating column about how this Super Bowl “entrenched the Chiefs as a dynasty” and “we need to stop gatekeeping the greatness of Tom Brady and the Patriots”. /The smarminess drips off the page. Pats fans didn’t set the standard for what makes a dynasty or how QBs get compared. Brady was never vaulted into greatness. Mahomes may become the greatest ever but please... he hasn’t even caught up to Joe Montana.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) GOAT vs. ‘Kid’: Can Patrick Mahomes catch Patriots icon Tom Brady?
  • Michael Hurley points out how Roger Goodell’s celebration video with Chris Jones was weird. So weird. Goodell speaking directly into Jones’ neck/ear area and saying, “I don’t care how you hit the quarterback” is unprofessional, to say the least.
  • Zack Cox talks about Todd McShay’s latest Mock Draft. McShay has the Pats address length at corner, a key defensive need with the 14th pick: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
  • Conor Ryan relays Draft analyst Chad Reuter, who predicts the Patriots will select these 3 players in Rounds 1-3.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Mock Draft #2; Morse’s morsels. Pats trade Pick 14 for #17 and 2nd rd #49; Pats select Boston College WR Zay Flowers at No. 17.
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Derek Havens joins Clare and Murph to talk Super Bowl and all things Pats. (66 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate is loving reports of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe participating in offseason workouts; Patriots playing a “home” game in Germany; More. (37 min.)
  • 6 Rings and Football Things podcast: Andy Hart and Nick Stevens talk Patriots, a positional review of the wide receiver position, the Super Bowl and more. (48 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) Post-Super Bowl power rankings. Pats 17th, one below the NY Jets. /The hate is strong, lol.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs sit atop post-Super Bowl list as three AFC teams land in top four. Pats 18th.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) The post-Super Bowl Schein nine.
  • Mark Schultz (Football Zebras) 5 officiating items from Super Bowl LVII. 1. During replays, John Jenkins’ flag looked iffy at best, and I said so. ... but James Bradberry admitted that he was guilty of the foul.
  • Staff (Football Zebras) Super Bowl LVII liveblog: Chiefs vs. Eagles.
  • Andy Reid’s master game plan won the Chiefs the Super Bowl—and secured his legacy.
  • Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) The 2022 NFL announcer rankings.
  • Jordie (Barstool Sports) The city of Philadelphia sets new world record, loses three straight Championship games in 99 days.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) 2023 NFL head coach cycle: Assessing all five new hires.
  • Brandon Contes (Awful Announcing) Aaron Rodgers blasts Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter for ‘making sh*t up’ about him: ”There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter or to any of those people.” /I believe him.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Raiders release Derek Carr: Best fits include multiple teams in NFC South.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders?
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.

