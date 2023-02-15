Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson among three players waived by Patriots

Offseason roster movement arrived Wednesday for the New England Patriots with the departures of three.

The organization waived wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, cornerback Tae Hayes and kicker Quinn Nordin, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Wilkerson, 26, had resided on injured reserve due to a concussion since last August’s 53-man roster deadline. The 2020 undrafted record-setter from Southeast Missouri State signed to New England’s practice squad in September of his rookie season after spending training camp with the Tennessee Titans. He served as an elevation for four games through 2021, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets.

Hayes, 25, joined the practice squad in December after returning an interception for a touchdown in the preseason versus New England. A 53-man roster promotion followed as the Appalachian State product recorded three tackles through two contests and 32 snaps to conclude the regular season. Undrafted in 2019, Hayes made previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The 2022 USFL champion has appeared in 13 NFL games.

Nordin, 24, reverted to New England’s non-football injury list last June after clearing waivers in a move that tolled his contract. The former Michigan specialist entered the NFL with the Patriots as undrafted rookie in 2021, and outlasted the roster deadline following a preseason in which he went 6-of-8 field goals and 4-of-7 extra points. After being placed on injured reserve that fall, Nordin finished his initial regular season on the practice squad before reaching a futures pact.

All three will be subject to the NFL’s claiming period on Thursday.

The 2023 league year begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.