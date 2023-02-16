 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/16/23 - Getting back to good: Bill O’Brien-Mac Jones a good match

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Staff (ESPN) NFL draft No. 1 overall pick trade history: 12 deals since 1967.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: Revisiting Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and other trades involving first-round picks.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Mixon among 15 players who could be on new teams via trade, as cap casualty.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position: Stroud, Young, Hooker top QB rankings.
  • Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball) 2023 NFL Draft prospects: Offensive Tackle.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season.
  • Staff (The Ringer) Quarterback drama will define the NFL’s offseason.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking every 2022 NFL rookie class after Year 1. Patriots in top 10.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Brian Flores calls Vikings coordinator job ‘great opportunity for growing’.
  • Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job.
  • Michael DiRocco (ESPN) Schefter: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension for gambling.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Five NFL teams poised to take a major fall in 2023. No Pats.
  • Rany Jazayerli (The Ringer) Dynasty or not, the Chiefs are just getting started.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trades galore as Lamar Jackson moved to NFC, Aaron Rodgers shipped to AFC. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.

