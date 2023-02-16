New England Patriots links 2/16/23 - Getting back to good: Bill O’Brien-Mac Jones a good match

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots release three players, DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin and WR Kristian Wilkerson.
- Evan Lazar ranks the best wide receiver fits to pair with quarterback Mac Jones heading into the Combine.
- Patriots Playbook podcast: John Rooke and Evan Lazar chart an offseason plan for New England. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox begins his position-by-position look at the Patriots roster with a look at quarterbacks. Why pressure is on Mac Jones in 2023.
- Jerry Thornton finds Mac Jones is working his ass off to, in his words, ‘re-earn the respect’.
- Darren Hartwell hears from Shane Vereen, who makes the case for getting Mac Jones a pass-catching back.
- Matt Dolloff ranks the top-20 NFL free agents of the 2023 offseason.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) NFL insider says Hopkins to the Patriots can still happen.
- Khari Thompson wonders if Bill O’Brien alone is enough to get the Patriots to the playoffs – and maybe beyond.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: How utilizing empty sets under O’Brien could elevate Mac.
- Mark Daniels reports Matthew Judon explains why he loves the city of Boston and the Patriots.
- Darren Hartwell talks about how Judon is using his genuine love of the Patriots in recruiting pitches.
- Alex Barth talks about the Patriots waiving three players, including two former training camp standouts.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Free agents under 26 the Patriots should sign in 2023.
- Nick O’Malley posts his first mock draft projection of the season. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots are increasing ticket prices stadium-wide for the 2023 season and installing a new parking plan.
- Alex Reimer highlights Tom E. Curran sharing details about Kraft’s Super Bowl week breakfast with reporters.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Rob Gronkowski says he’s open to retiring with the Patriots.
- Adam London relays Mike Florio playing the hypothetical trade game involving Mac Jones and the Patriots.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Derek Carr is a free agent, should the Patriots pursue? /No.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss the Pats offseason outlook and share their thoughts on the bigger problem facing the Pats in 2023: the passing offense or special teams. (47 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry react to Super Bowl LVII. Are the Kansas City Chiefs a dynasty? Are you high? How much credit does Andy Reid deserve? (35 min.)
- Next Pats Podcast: Phil Perry and Shane Vereen discuss what style of RB would help complement Mac Jones; Lawrence Guy talks about the positive impact of having Jerod Mayo back next season. (
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) NFL draft No. 1 overall pick trade history: 12 deals since 1967.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: Revisiting Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and other trades involving first-round picks.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Mixon among 15 players who could be on new teams via trade, as cap casualty.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position: Stroud, Young, Hooker top QB rankings.
- Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball) 2023 NFL Draft prospects: Offensive Tackle.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season.
- Staff (The Ringer) Quarterback drama will define the NFL’s offseason.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking every 2022 NFL rookie class after Year 1. Patriots in top 10.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Brian Flores calls Vikings coordinator job ‘great opportunity for growing’.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job.
- Michael DiRocco (ESPN) Schefter: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension for gambling.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Five NFL teams poised to take a major fall in 2023. No Pats.
- Rany Jazayerli (The Ringer) Dynasty or not, the Chiefs are just getting started.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trades galore as Lamar Jackson moved to NFC, Aaron Rodgers shipped to AFC. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
