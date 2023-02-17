Former Patriots on XFL 51-man rosters entering 2023 season

The XFL announced its initial 51-man rosters for the 2023 season last week. And while the transactions continue, a long list of former New England Patriots remain in February.

That is after 17 were drafted in November and additional supplemental picks followed in January.

Here’s a rundown on the past Patriots players actively residing with the Vegas Vipers, Arlington Renegades, Orlando Guardians, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders.

The XFL’s opening kickoffs, which will air between ABC, ESPN and FX, are set for 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday through 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

ARLINGTON RENEGADES

Alex Ellis, tight end — Undrafted out of Tennessee in 2016, Ellis made stops with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with New England in August 2020. The 30-year-old has appeared in 11 NFL games, catching three passes for 11 yards.

Willie Beavers, guard — Selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Beavers joined New England’s practice squad in September 2017 after appearing in two games as a rookie. The 29-year-old Western Michigan product’s most recent NFL stint came with the Washington Commanders last season.

De’Vante Bausby, cornerback — Bausby’s résumé includes 60 tackles, eight pass deflections and a Super Bowl LII ring. After joining the Patriots’ practice squad in October 2021, Bausby was chosen by the New Jersey Generals in last year’s USFL draft. The 30-year- from Pittsburg State returned to the NFL last summer before being drafted by the XFL.

Cre’Von LeBlanc, cornerback — A member of New England’s 2016 undrafted class, LeBlanc corralled a one-handed interception during his rookie preseason before being claimed off waivers. A veteran of 52 NFL games, the 30-year-old via Florida Atlantic revisited Foxborough on the practice squad last January before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

Trent Harris, defensive end — By way of the Miami Hurricanes, Harris signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. A Super Bowl LIII ring met him while on the organization’s practice squad. The 27-year-old has been part of four NFL clubs since then, totaling 34 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble through 19 contests.

Nate Wieland, linebacker — Last August, the Patriots signed Wieland to the 90-man roster after the undrafted linebacker from Iowa, Iowa Western and Grand View participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The 24-year-old played 26 snaps on defense and 21 snaps on special teams in the preseason prior to being waived at the league’s cutdown.

William Likely, cornerback — The 28-year-old Likely, who was named to the 2022 All-USFL team while with the Houston Gamblers, entered the NFL with New England in 2017. The undrafted Maryland product was waived that Labor Day weekend after logging six tackles, one pass deflection and three returns. He’s also toured the CFL and The Spring League.

Sean Davis, safety — Davis started 42 of his 70 NFL games after landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2016 draft. The 29-year-old Terrapin had a hand in 259 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five interceptions over that span — and two call-ups as a standard elevation from New England’s practice squad in 2021.

Brian Khoury, long snapper — Undrafted in 2017 out of Carnegie Mellon, where he set a school record with 29.5 sacks, Khoury signed with the Patriots during training camp in 2021. The 30-year-old previously played in the XFL as a defensive end and long snapper in 2020 en route to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

ORLANDO GUARDIANS

Nick Coe, defensive end — Coe signed with the Patriots as part of the team’s 2020 undrafted class and was waived amid August of his rookie audition. The 25-year-old from Auburn went on to the Miami Dolphins, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks prior to being the fourth defensive lineman picked in the XFL draft’s third phase.

Reserve list: Dee Virgin, cornerback

SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

Ryan Lewis, cornerback — Undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2017, Lewis made his way to New England’s practice squad one day after being released from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad that fall. The 28-year-old corner went on to appear in 25 games around the NFL through 2020, intercepting one pass and forcing two fumbles.

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Jordan Thomas, tight end — Taken out of Mississippi State in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, Thomas made his way to Foxborough off waivers in November 2020. The 26-year-old tight end appeared in two games during his Patriots stay before being waived at the end of December. He signed subsequent deals with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

Reserve list: Jaylen Smith, tight end

D.C. DEFENDERS

D’Eriq King, quarterback — An undrafted free agent in 2022, King attended New England’s rookie minicamp before being waived midway through May. The 25-year-old from Houston and Miami signed with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad in November. King, the XFL’s No. 4 overall pick, was then assigned to the Defenders in December.

Josh Hammond, wide receiver — After spending time in Jacksonville and Philadelphia, the 24-year-old Hammond signed with the Patriots as training camp commenced last July. The 2020 undrafted arrival from the Florida Gators caught four passes for 33 yards in August action prior to being waived.

Chad Hansen, wide receiver — Drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round back in 2017, Hansen would be awarded off waivers to an AFC East rival the following September. He was waived by New England one week later before making stops with an additional six NFL clubs. The 28-year-old ex-Cal wideout was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons.

Reserve list: Kahale Warring, tight end; Niles Scott, defensive tackle

SEATTLE SEA DRAGONS

Josh Gordon, wide receiver — A 2013 Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and receiving yardage leader, Gordon caught 60 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns across parts of two campaigns with New England. Gordon garnered a Super Bowl LIII ring while suspended from the NFL. And since being waived from injured reserve in 2019, the 31-year-old has been in the fold for a trio of NFL teams. He was chosen in the XFL’s supplemental draft.

Kelvin McKnight, wide receiver — The Patriots signed McKnight to the practice squad in the fall of 2019. The Samford FCS All-American later reconvened with the Denver Broncos, with whom he first joined as an undrafted free agent, before heading with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 25-year-old was assigned to the Sea Dragons in January.

VEGAS VIPERS

Antonio Garcia, offensive tackle — The No. 85 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Garcia was waived by the Patriots after spending his rookie year on the non-football illness list due to blood clots in his lungs. The 29-year-old tackle out of Troy went to the Jets, Colts, Dolphins as well as the CFL ranks before being chosen in the XFL draft’s fourth phase.

Reserve list: Tony Adams, guard