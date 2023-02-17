New England Patriots links 2/17/23 - What’s the catch: Scouting potential Patriots’ WR prospects

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault puts together his first Patriots Mock Draft of the offseason: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers. Pats pick USC WR Jordan Addison at 14.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Which WRs are best fits for New England? Trade ideas, NFL news. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Upgrading the wide receiver position, gauging Jakobi Meyers market, Lazar’s pre-Combine WR rankings. (90 min.)
- Pats from the Past podcast: Mike Reiss. We discuss his unique path in the media, who he credits for his break, the greatest story he’s ever covered here, his gratitude, excitement and preparation in being able to cover a Bill Belichick press conference for twenty three years and much more. (57 min.). /Cool!
LOCAL LINKS
- Phil Perry suggests an aggressive five-point plan that could make Patriots contenders. 1. Re-sign your reliable veterans.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Biggest questions facing the Patriots as they enter the offseason. 1. How can they improve the tackle positions?
- Andy Hart explains how, in addition to Bill O’Brien, the answer to the Patriots’ offensive playmaking needs may already be in place.
- Michael Hurley scouts out some wide receiver prospects with potential first-round talent.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Heading into free agency, Patriots have two tough player decisions to make: Jonathan Jones and Jakobi Meyers.
- Khari Thompson looks at how a few lowkey roster cuts highlight glaring needs for the Patriots.
- Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Why there’s reason for Pats optimism in 2023; Where does Matthew Judon rank among Bill Belichick’s best signings; More.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: If Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty retire, how will Patriots replace leadership?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots path to DeAndre Hopkins trade: Roadblock removed.
- Henry Bova considers whether the Patriots should trade for Tee Higgins or Jerry Jeudy.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails five cornerbacks the Pats could sign to help their defense.
- Mark Daniels explores whether the Patriots should trade for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
- Alex Reimer highlights Rob Gronkowski with the only right answer to the Mahomes—Brady comparison. “He’s young, he has two Super Bowl wins now, and he has three Super Bowl appearances over the last six years,” Gronkowski said. “But in order to get to that level you’re going to have to be consistent over the next 15 years.”
- Nick O’Malley wonders if fans will be able to recognize these 17 former Patriots playing in the revived XFL.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate provides his thoughts on the DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors; Mike also welcomes Ben Lepper, who was chosen as the Patriots special guest announcer for the team’s second-round draft pick in 2022, to talk all things Pats. (49 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Experts (ESPN) 2023 NFL predictions: Early picks for Super Bowl, MVP, breakouts.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Trey Lance–Brock Purdy QB competition could heat up this offseason.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Mixon among 15 players who could be on new teams via trade, as cap casualty.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Jets strike gold with young talent. Patriots: C. /Snort...
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Redrafting the 2022 NFL Draft: Sauce Gardner goes No. 1 overall, Brock Purdy lands in middle of Round 1. Pats pick WR Jahan Dotson at 21.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Colts claim Kristian Wilkerson off waivers.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2023: Ranking top 25 free agents: Offense and Defense.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) 5 NFL players who should be traded this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans to continue WR trend?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Sean Payton will use “rugby scrum” play until NFL changes rule.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Three QB picked in top 10. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Judge inches toward ruling on whether claims in Brian Flores lawsuit must go to arbitration.
- Elizabeth Merrill and David Purdum (ESPN) The mystery of a Kansas City Chiefs superfan charged with robbery.
