The Arizona Cardinals have an eye on a member of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team requested to interview defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington for its vacant defensive coordinator position.

Covington, 33, started his coaching career at the college level before arriving in New England in 2017. After two seasons as a coaching assistant, he moved to outside linebackers coach in 2019 and eventually into his current position a year later.

“I love working with DC,” Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick said during the 2022 season. “He’s a really passionate coach. He’s got great energy. He’s really smart in his schemes. He understands the back end really well. … He’s eager to learn. I love working with him. Close friend in the building as well as off the field. I love working with DC. He brings a lot to our staff.”

Earlier this offseason, Covington was chosen as one of the coaches at this year’s Senior Bowl. The Patriots’ lone representative on one of the staffs at the college all-star game, he worked as defensive coordinator for the American Team.

While his side eventually lost 27-10, Covington’s status as a young up-and-comer is undisputed. The Cardinals, who recently hired Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, apparently agree and want to take a closer look at him.

Covington is the third Patriots assistant receiving outside interest so far this hiring cycle. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined opportunities to speak with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers for defensive coordinator and head coach, respectively. Tight ends coach Nick Caley, meanwhile, left for the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team additionally added three members to its staff. Bill O’Brien will work as offensive coordinator, being joined by presumptive offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and possible news tight ends coach Will Lawing.