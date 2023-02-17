Patriots waive undrafted defensive lineman LaBryan Ray

The New England Patriots waived defensive lineman LaBryan Ray on Friday, the organization announced.

The 25-year-old Alabama product had signed a futures contract in January after finishing his rookie regular season on the practice squad’s injured list.

A former five-star recruit who spent five campaigns with head coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, Ray battled foot, leg, elbow and groin injuries during his SEC tenure. The redshirt senior finished as a two-time College Football Playoff national champion with 76 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble through 45 games.

Entering the NFL as part of New England’s 2022 undrafted class, Ray saw 101 defensive snaps preseason action and totaled three quarterback pressures. He joined the scout team at its formation upon clearing waivers at the roster deadline last September.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ray marks the fourth player waived by the club this week.

Cornerback Tae Hayes, kicker Quinn Nordin as well as wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, whom the Indianapolis Colts claimed, marked the previous departures.