Patriots reportedly re-sign veteran tackle Conor McDermott

The final selection in the 2017 New England Patriots draft class will be returning for 2023.

The organization has reached agreement with offensive tackle Conor McDermott on a new contract, according to a report Saturday night from The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

McDermott, 30, entered the NFL in the sixth round at pick No. 211 overall and was waived after his rookie preseason. Stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets followed before the UCLA product was signed back off the latter’s practice squad last November.

On the 53-man roster from there, McDermott started six consecutive games at right tackle for New England to conclude the regular season. He saw 361 snaps on offense and 15 snaps on special teams over that span while being charted by Pro Football Focus for three hits, eight hurries and no sacks allowed in pass protection.

“Thank God we have him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of the 6-foot-8, 305-pound impending free agent during a December press conference. “He’s done a good job. He’s been dependable and tough. He’s been out there, been durable.”

McDermott’s NFL career has included a dozen starts and one receiving touchdown across 49 appearances in the AFC East.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Adrian Klemm, who joined New England’s staff earlier in February, served as the Bruins’ associate head coach, run-game coordinator and offensive line coach during McDermott’s collegiate stay. Second-team All-Pac-12 honors were earned at left tackle as a redshirt senior.