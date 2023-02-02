New England Patriots links 2/02/23 - Team building 2023: RB position a strength or need?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault Gives us the Pro Bowl schedule of events, noting Matthew Judon will appear in the Pro Bowl Game’s “Longest Drive” competition tonight.
- Mike Dussault reports Robert Kraft appeared on CNN Thursday, expressing that he was open to having Tom Brady close out his career on a one-day Patriot contract.
- Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady’s retirement.
- Alexandra Francisco writes and interesting piece on “Jack-of-all-traits” Jonathan Jones, who’s in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly.
- Highlights: Congratulations Tom! We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady’s 20 years in New England. (4 min. video)
- Robert Kraft on Tom Brady’s retirement. (3.32 min. video)
- Photos: The best of Tom Brady’s 20-year career with the Patriots.
- Community: Robert Kraft surprises Abdou family with Super Bowl tickets. (1.29 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson says running back has quietly become a position Bill Belichick must address offensively this off-season, even though the Pats have to upgrade at more premium positions like tackle and wide receiver as well.
- Matt Dolloff believes wide receiver is the Pats’ biggest remaining question, and must decide whether to upgrade.
- Alex Barth explains how Tom Brady’s retirement could help the Patriots’ offseason plans.
- Zack Cox notes Julian Edelman has two-word answer for why 2023 Patriots will make playoffs: Billy O’Brien.
- Chris Mason highlights “Early Edition” guest Julian Edelman: Patriots OC Bill O’Brien yelling ‘means he loves you’.
- Alex Barth spotlights 10 Shrine Bowl standouts who could become Patriots draft targets.
- Andy Hart looks at Bill Belichick’s Shrine Bowl role as a preview of his Patriots future.
- CLNS Media identifies potential Patriots targets from the Shrine Bowl.
- Khari Thompson sees Senior Bowl rising star as a perfect fit for the Pats: Notre Dame edge defender Isaiah Foskey.
- Khari Thompson snarks at Patriots fans to not get their hopes up for Aaron Rodgers (or any other splashy quarterback). /What the heck planet is this guy on?
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: O-Line coach candidate Adrian Klemm reportedly is staying at Oregon.
- Zack Cox passes along a rumor about how FOX plans to use Tom Brady after retirement; The network reportedly had ‘no idea’ Brady was retiring.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss Brady’s legacy, as well as the Patriots future in retaining several key free agents. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) How to watch Pro Bowl 2023.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) 2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions.
- Feature (ESPN) Inside the six most improbable Super Bowl-winning drives ever.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL draft, from our Big Board to our scouting reports and beyond
- Conor Orr (SI) 2023 QB Carousel: Potential outcomes for Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo after Tom Brady’s retirement.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Jimmy Garoppolo landing spots: Bucs intriguing option post-Brady as 49ers don’t ‘see any scenario’ QB returns.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Here’s how Tom Brady’s retirement ‘for good’ impacts Raiders, 49ers, Aaron Rodgers, NFL offseason, even Fox Sports.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Tom Brady’s retirement marks first significant move in 2023 NFL offseason QB market.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Biggest winners and losers following Tom Brady’s announcement. Brady’s retirement impacts many people in different ways.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Most important free agent for every team. Patriots: Jakobi Meyers.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL free agency: Biggest re-signing decisions for all 32 teams. Patriots: Jakobi Meyers.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Big-picture statements across the NFL: Tom Brady’s the GOAT of GOATs, Andy Reid’s Super man and Sean Payton’s the Broncos’ savior; More.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ten NFL players who have earned big paydays this offseason: Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa poised to set market. No Pats.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts land?
- Kevin Sweeney (SI) Super Bowl ticket prices reach new highs. A seat to State Farm Stadium could set fans back as much as $10,959.29, with the average price tag for the big game in the five figures.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Should NFL reinstate an emergency QB rule after 49ers playoff disaster?
- Lance Zierlein & Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: NFL draft buzz for WR Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, LB Daiyan Henley.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit last week against the franchise. The suit claims the team is refusing to pay Rhule’s severance compensation following his firing.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol.
- Donna Lu and Stephanie Convery (The Guardian) Three or more concussions add up to long-term cognitive problems, study suggests.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft hopes to sign Tom Brady to a one-day retirement contract.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) My five favorite Tom Brady moments. /Can’t argue with any of these.
- Tom E. Curran reflects on the unparalleled journey Brady has taken fans on over the past 23 years and where Brady’s mind is at as he searches for post-football peace.
- Michael Hurley tells us where Tom Brady stands in the record books upon retirement.
- Keagan Stiefel points out Tom Brady retires with a betting record that is second to none; Brady was 215-158-8 against the spread all-time.
- Nick Friar explains how in the end, Tom Brady’s retirement process was fitting.
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) Tom Brady’s decision came down to Buccaneers or retirement, never considered other teams, per report.
- Albert Breer (SI) Tom Brady defined and connected generations of football players: The seven-time Super Bowl–winning quarterback tried to tell us and show us that the rules that applied to the rest of us never applied to him.
- Jenna Laine (ESPN) Retirement to playoffs and back: Inside Tom Brady’s final season.
- Conor Orr (SI) We’ll know Tom Brady’s retirement is for good when the pull of a new season returns.
